Lovelady Celebrates 68th Annual Calf Sale
Rate of Gain Shelby Pugh sponsored by the Baker family
Top Hand sponsored by Lee Holsey and Family
RYLEE WILSON
Top Hand in Memory of HT Deaton and Robbie Webb
RYLIE SEALE
Cleanest pen award sponsored by Husky Trailer CODEE BIEDRZYCKI
Grand showman sponsored by Bruce and Lawanna Monk and family
Shelby Pugh
Reserve Showman sponsored by Bruce and Lawanna Monk Family
Codee Biedrzycki
Here are the calves, kids and buyers from the Lovelady Calf Sale Saturday Feb. 25.
GRAND SHELBY PUGH bought by Non Typical Pipeline
RESERVE RYLIE SEALE bought by Lovelady State Bank and Crockett Construction
3rd Place Tyler Gilchrist bought by Broxson Hardware and Construction
4th place Codee Biedrzycki bought by Husky trailer
5th place Rylee Wilson bought by Doug and Angie Musgrove
6th Place Kylie Pugh bought by 65th Buyers Group
7th place Hanna Huffstuttler bought by Non typical Pipeline and East Fort Performance
8th place JD Gatlin bought by Farm Bureau Board of Directors
9th Place Olivia Ice bought by Extreme signs