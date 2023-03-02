Lovelady Celebrates 68th Annual Calf Sale

Rate of Gain Shelby Pugh sponsored by the Baker family

Top Hand sponsored by Lee Holsey and Family

RYLEE WILSON

Top Hand in Memory of HT Deaton and Robbie Webb

RYLIE SEALE

Cleanest pen award sponsored by Husky Trailer CODEE BIEDRZYCKI

Grand showman sponsored by Bruce and Lawanna Monk and family

Shelby Pugh

Reserve Showman sponsored by Bruce and Lawanna Monk Family

Codee Biedrzycki

Here are the calves, kids and buyers from the Lovelady Calf Sale Saturday Feb. 25.

GRAND SHELBY PUGH bought by Non Typical Pipeline

RESERVE RYLIE SEALE bought by Lovelady State Bank and Crockett Construction

3rd Place Tyler Gilchrist bought by Broxson Hardware and Construction

4th place Codee Biedrzycki bought by Husky trailer

5th place Rylee Wilson bought by Doug and Angie Musgrove

6th Place Kylie Pugh bought by 65th Buyers Group

7th place Hanna Huffstuttler bought by Non typical Pipeline and East Fort Performance

8th place JD Gatlin bought by Farm Bureau Board of Directors

9th Place Olivia Ice bought by Extreme signs