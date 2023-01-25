1945-2023

Ozella “Ozie” Jane Martinez was born and reared in the New Salem Community to the late Arthur Williams and Ozeller Jane Toliver on May 26, 1945. Ozie lived a wonderful life, full of love, family, and friends! She was created with a heart of service and spirit of giving. Furthermore, she was passionate and open about her relationship with Jesus Christ. After accepting Christ, she was a member of the Rising Star Baptist Church of Grapeland, Texas, where she remained active until she relocated to Ratcliff, Texas. In that community, she became an active member of the Bethel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church. Ozie served faithfully as a member of the usher board, stewardess committee, and church secretary. Some of her favorite church activities were Vacation Bible School and the Fall Festival.

Ozie attended W.R. Banks High School of Grapeland, Texas and was a graduate of the class of 1963. After high school, Ozie met and married the love of her life, the late McArthur Martinez. To this union, three children were born, Gregory Toliver, Sr., Shryell Barnes, and Gwendolyn Martinez. In addition to her own, Ozie was also the God-Mother of four, John Griffin, Jr., Benny Smith, La’Shericka Cleveland, and Jessica Darden. Ozie served faithfully as a housewife for several years, caring for her husband until his death in 1975. From this means of servanthood, she chose to pursue higher education academic endeavors; and completed the necessary requirements to earn her certification as a Certified Nurse’s Aide from Angelina College. Using this certification, Ozie served and later retired from the Leisure Lodge nursing facility of Crockett, Texas.

On January 15, 2023 Ozie peacefully entered her eternal rest. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and eleven siblings. Left to cherish precious memories are her children, Gregory Toliver, Sr. (Demetria), Shryell Barnes (Michael), and Gwendolyn Martinez (Michael); all of Lufkin, Texas; godchildren, John Griffin, Jr. of Lufkin, Texas, Benny Smith of Houston, Texas, La’Shericka Cleveland of Houston, Texas, and Jessica Darden (James) of Suffolk, Virginia; brothers, Curtis Toliver (Julia) and Fletcher Toliver, Sr., both of Houston, Texas; brother-in-laws, Lee H. Martinez of Crockett, Texas and James Martinez, Sr. (Sheri) of Dayton, Ohio; sister-in-law, Charlene Shackelford (Cordell) of Houston, Texas; eleven grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, as well as a host of extended family members and friends

Services for Ozie were held Saturday, January 21,2023 at 12:00 PM at Bethel CME, Tadmor, Texas. Reverend Ricky , Officiating. Intermen followed at Davis Memorial Gardens, Lufkin, TX.

Please leave online condolences at www.walkerandwalkerfh.com Walker & Walker Funerals and Cremations