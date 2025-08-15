Tracie Marie Denson age 60, of Grapeland passed away Saturday, August 9, 2025 in Tyler. Tracie was born October 17, 1964 in Mildenhall, England to parents Robert and Brenda Bowdoin.

Tracie is survived by her loving husband Douglas Denson of Grapeland, son Taylor Denson and wife Brittany of Slocum, sister Linda Bowman and husband Troy of Crockett, brother Geoffery Bowdoin and wife DeAnna of Jewett, numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services for Tracie Denson will be held at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, August 16, 2025 at Bailey & Foster Funeral Chapel, Grapeland, Texas with Pastor Leon Wallace officiating. Interment will follow at Porter Springs Cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 to 10:00 AM before the service at Bailey & Foster Funeral Chapel, in Grapeland.

Those honored to serve pallbearers will be Billy Weisinger, Bruce Collins, James Benton, Johnny Richardson, Brandon Bowdoin and Shannon Selman.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Good Shepherd Fellowship Church, 401 S. 7th St., Crockett, Texas 75835.

