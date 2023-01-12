James W. “Buddy” Broome passed away peacefully at his home in Alleyton, Texas on December 25, 2022. Buddy was born January 18, 1930 in Satin, Texas to Frank Broome and Eva Mae Thompson Broome. He joined the United States Army at the age of 19 (rank Corporal) and was stationed in Fort Hood and Arkansas where he became a cook.

If Buddy has ever cooked for you, you have been blessed because it was so good! After the service, he started working at Remington Rand/Sperry and worked for more than 25 years. He did a lot of traveling around America and parts of Venezuela for work. He then retired part time and worked for Mobile Typewriter for a while. Buddy finally retired full time and moved to Lovelady where he found his passion working on his farm raising cattle, chickens, goats, and his specialty, gardening. He also loved to fish and loved showing his grandchildren how to fish.

Buddy was a member of the Lovelady United Methodist Church and a part of the men’s ministry for numerous years. He made a positive impact on so many lives young and old, and was always willing to give a helping hand. His legacy will live on through his loved ones as they have learned from him.

Buddy is survived by his soulmate, Nelda Moore with which he spent 25 plus years together; daughter, Karen Johnson and husband, David; son, James Broome; grandchildren, Michelle “Andy” Sears and husband, Charles, Kimberly “Pinkie” Erazo and husband, Albert; great-grandchildren, Brooke Sears, Augustine Erazo, Allie Sears, Eva Erazo, and Charlie Sears; sisters, Trudy Casey and Peggy Gill; extended family, Martha and Brent Flower, Sharon and Ray Reno, Karen and Steve Morris, Candy and Bill Howard, and Mike and Shelia Walker; along with numerous others he considered his own. He is preceded in death by his mother, Eva Broome; father, Frank Broome; daughter Brenda Broome; son, Thomas Broome; sister, Ruth Daniels.

As Buddy would say, “If its daylight we’re fishing, if it’s night we’re dancing.”

Graveside services for James W. “Buddy” Broome were held on Friday, December 30, 2022 at Lovelady Antioch Cemetery.

