Mary Allen Museum to Celebrate 5th Annual Founder’s Day 

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – The Mary Allen Museum will celebrate it’s fifth annual founder’s day celebration Saturday, Feb. 18 at 1 p.m. at Lifepointe Church in Crockett. The museum invites the public to attend this celebration with local speakers and a banquet meal provided by Chuck Wagon restaurant and the church.

The theme for the 2023 Founder’s Day is Sharing the Past and Shaping Future Generations. The college, established in 1886 is memorialized in the Mary Allen Museum which is also a museum of African American art and history.

Crockett Indepdendent School District Assistant Superintendent Brian Aiken will present the Mary Allen College descendants including Alexandria Hubbard and Dr. April Lovelady.

Houston County Attorney Daphne Sessions will serve as mistress of ceremonies as the museum welcomes special guests Crockett Mayor Dr. Ianthia Fisher, Rev. Jim Tom Ainsworth and the Crockett High School history class.

Musicans Sherica Cooks Willis and Danny Horton will be on hand along with event chair Hilliard McKnight and Mary Allen Museum President Dr. Thelma J. Douglass.

Lifepointe Church is located at 1417 East Loop 304 in Crockett. For more information, contact the museum at 936-544-3255 or by email [email protected].

