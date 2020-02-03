DETCOG Scheduled to Meet in Kennard

Special to The Messenger

LUFKIN – The Deep East Texas Council of Governments’ Board of Directors will hold their regular monthly Board of Directors meeting Friday, Feb. 27, 2020 at Larry Bruce Gardens which is located at 3198 County Road 4600 outside Kennard in Houston County. The Board meeting will be held immediately following lunch, which will be served at noon.

Welcoming members and guests will be Houston County Judge Jim Lovell; Kennard Mayor Jesse Stephens; Houston County Commissioners Gary Lovell, Jimmy Henderson, Willie Kitchen and Pat Perry as well as Houston County Attorney and Minority Representative Daphne Session.

DETCOG’s President, Trinity River Authority Representative Bill Holder, would like to extend an invitation to the meeting to all interested parties. Anyone needing information concerning this meeting may contact the Deep East Texas Council of Governments’ office in Lufkin at 409-384-5204.