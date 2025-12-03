Turning Point USA Houston County Chapter Officially Launched 

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – A group of local students has officially launched a Houston County chapter of Turning Point USA, marking the first time the national youth-led conservative organization has established a presence in the area.

The effort grew out of discussions among several families and students earlier this fall and was first shared publicly by Laura Hickson, who helped announce an initial informational meeting. Her daughter, Kendall Hickson—now elected president of the local chapter—said the idea began circulating among friends long before the chapter became official.

“I’ve got to give it to my mom’s best friend, Mary Diefenbach,” Hickson said in an interview. “She kind of started it. I didn’t really know there was a Turning Point chapter system, but once I learned more about it, I got super interested. Next thing you know, we sent in our papers, and here we are.”

Turning Point USA, founded in 2012 by conservative activist Charlie Kirk, promotes youth political engagement and conservative activism on high school and college campuses. Kirk’s recent death has renewed interest in the organization’s work nationally, and local organizers say his message resonated strongly in Houston County.

The first meeting, held Nov. 18 at Merry Scoops Gelato Shop, drew far more interest than organizers anticipated. Hickson said she expected “maybe 10 people,” but 44 attended.

“I was so excited,” she said. “But it did make me feel like I had to be more professional”

The introductory meeting included a slideshow explaining TPUSA’s mission, along with officer introductions. Hickson serves as president; her brother, Caleb Hickson, and Sophie Diefenbach will serve as treasurer and secretary, though the two said they were still finalizing which role each would hold. Sam Diefenbach serves as vice president.

Hickson said the chapter’s focus will be educating local youth on government, public issues and civic involvement—topics she believes many young people do not encounter in depth.

“It’s trying to get more of the youth in Houston County aware of their government and all of the upcoming things that I feel like a lot of people don’t know about anymore,” she said. “It’s kind of like, ‘This is behind the scenes. This is what’s really happening.’”

The group is planning its next meeting for Dec. 16, with the time and location still being finalized. Future events, Hickson said, will focus on specific topics and opportunities for students to engage more directly with local issues.

Attendees at the first meeting expressed enthusiasm about the new chapter and the chance for students to take leadership roles in civic life.

“They were all so excited to have the opportunity to come and to know we’re starting this organization,” Hickson said. “It’s so important for youth to know what’s going on.”

Though TPUSA chapters are designed to be student-led, meetings are open to all ages. Hickson noted that both teenagers and adults are welcome to participate.

The chapter now has a public Facebook page, “Turning Point USA — Houston County Chapter,” where residents can find updates and meeting information.

Hickson, who also co-hosts the Houston County News weekly podcast, said she hopes the chapter can honor Kirk’s vision by helping more young people take interest in political and civic life.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]