78th Annual Peanut Festival Set for Oct. 19-21

GRAPELAND – The 78th annual Peanut Festival is set to being Thursday, Oct. 19 and run through Saturday, Oct. 21, with all of the parades, music, vendors, food, homecoming and Peanut Queen coronation locals and visitors have come to expect.

The theme for this year, “Texas Cinema Treasures,” will inspire peanut queen candidates’ floats and the feel of the festival. Here is a rundown of this year’s festival activities:

Thursday, Oct. 19

Family Night in the Park begins at 6 p.m., with wristbands available for $20 per person, allowing unlimited access to carnival rides all evening.

Friday, Oct. 20

11:15 a.m. – Homecoming Pep Rally in the Grapeland High School Gym

6 p.m. – Carnival opens in the park

7 p.m. – Grapeland Sandies Homecoming game against Garrison/Crowning of Homecoming Queen

9 p.m. – Concert and dance in the park

Saturday, Oct. 21

8 a.m. – Parade lineup

10 a.m. – Peanut Festival Parade

All day festival in the park with carnival rides, vendors, food, music and more

2 p.m. – Washer Tournament in the Park

7 p.m. – Peanut Queen Coronation at Lorena Shultz Auditorium

The Messenger was able to catch up with this year’s Peanut Queen candidates at Grapeland high school and speak with them about the contest and their goals.

Grapeland ISD Peanut Queen Coordinator Janna Hatton said it’s a lot of work to get the contestants organized and ready. The young ladies still have plenty of schoolwork to do and Hatton’s regular job is teacher math. Hatton is also getting ready for the “Mini Peanut Queen” pageant this weekend, with 12 contestants, so far.

“Like every year we’ve had our shares of highs and lows,” Hatton said. “As far as these two girls, they have worked extremely hard at their practices and we have a really good show coming for you!”

2023 Peanut Queen Candidates Latavia Fobbs (left) and Wendy Perez (right) join Grapeland ISD Peanut Queen Coordinator Janna Hatton (center) to speak with The Messenger about the upcoming Peanut Festival.

Hatton has certainly had her hands full, this being her first year running the Peanut Queen coronation. She said she has already learned some things she can improve for next year.

“I think we started too late this year. We started working on it this summer, but I didn’t really have my girls until school started.” Hatton noted. “We’re crunched for time on floats, on practices and on their dance routine. I wish we could have had more time.”

The candidates themselves were confident and ready to speak about their run for the crown. There are only two candidates this year, one senior and one junior.

Name: Latavia Fobbs

Parent: Alicia Fobbs

Sponsor: Grab-A-Bite

Junior, wants to go into nursing

How does it feel to be a junior running for Peanut Queen?

“It’s a little overwhelming because we have so much to do and it’s a lot of responsibility. I have been able to handle it, but, at times, I do want to go crazy, but I just hold it together.”

What has been the funnest part of the competition?

“The best part has been being able to work together – creating our dance, for example. We were having fun and that was a good time.”

What has been the toughest part of the competition?

“To find what I need to wear! And I am still looking.”

What will your reaction be if you are crowned the 2023 Peanut Queen?

“I am going to smiling really big…I might shed a few tears. ”

Name: Wendy Perez

Parents: Cirilo and Maribel Perez

Sponsor: Platt A/C

Senior, wants to go to Texas A&M to study business management

Did you ever think you would someday be a candidate for Peanut Queen?

“Actually, I have. I grew up in Grapeland – my whole life – so I’ve been to plenty of coronations. I worked backstage for the past five and it’s something I have been looking forward to.”

What has been the funnest part of the competition?

“It sounds like a cliche, but building my float and finding my dress – figuring out what you’re going to do to put on a show for the audience. Working with my sponsor, Platt A/C has been great and they worked with me and have been amazing.”

What has been the toughest part of the competition?

“It was a little complicated in the beginning, especially to figure out who all was running. It was something I could control but it put a lot of stress on me.”

What will your reaction be if you are crowned the 2023 Peanut Queen?

“I don’t know! I will be very proud of myself. My younger self would be very proud of me, to see where I’ve been and would feel overwhelmed and overjoyed. I will be very happy.”

While the young ladies would not reveal what they have planned for the talent portion of the show – sorry, no spoilers – they both will be busy putting the final touches on both their routines and floats over the next few days to be ready for the big day.

The Peanut Festival features one of Houston County’s largest parades, festivals and with so many activities planned over the three days, even in it’s 78th year, it still feels fresh and exciting.

