Grapeland “Christmas In The Park” Friday

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – Grapeland Area Chamber of Commerce (GACC) announced its “Christmas in the Park” event, set for Friday, Dec. 8 at Grapeland City Park. The chamber is working with area churches to make the event merry, along with generous help from Cutshaw Chevrolet.

After bad weather spoiled the fun last year, as of press time, there is no rain in the forecast and temperatures should be perfect, in the mid-60’s during the event, which will run from 5:30-7 p.m.

Attendees will enjoy local talents along with scripture readings, along with a live nativity scene and free snacks throughout the evening. You can take pictures with Santa, who will take a break from making toys to visit Grapeland. Several area churches will be singing and reading Bible stories as the evening goes on, and visitors are welcomed to come out and enjoy the night and stay for the different activities, which include local vendors.

The Grapeland Seniors’ Center is getting in on the Christmas spirit, hosting an event featuring Santa and horse and buggy rides, Friday, Dec. 8 and Saturday, Dec. 9 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., with vendors and food for kids of all ages. The horses will make their rides from 12-2 p.m. and a half dozen local vendors will be on hand to tempt with everything from fresh food to pecans, gifts, cosmetics and memorabilia. The center is located at 112 Church Street. Please call Henry Haws for more information, at 936-546-6914.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]