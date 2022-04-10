Grapeland Run-Rules Lovelady, 15-3

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

LOVELADY – The Grapeland Sandies have been on a tear of late having won four of their last five. On Tuesday evening, the Sandies made it five out of their last six as they hammered their longtime Houston County rivals – the Lovelady Lions – by a final score of 15-3.

It didn’t take Grapeland long to get their offense going as they plated four runs in the first inning off of Lovelady starter Slade Murray.

Murray gave up a lead-off walk to Slade Harris who moved to second when Peyton Prater grounded out to first. Cole Goolsby was up next and was hit by a Murray pith to put runners at first and second.

Jason DeCluette followed with a single to left which drove in Harris and moved Goolsby to second. Jax Vickers was up next and he was also hit by a pitch. Johnny Lamb was the next Sandie to bat in the order and he came through with a single to center which drove in Goolsby from third.

With the bases loaded, Jacob Vaden tried to drop down a bunt but DeCluette was gunned down at home for the second out of the inning. Jayce Elliott was up next and he ripped a shot down the first base line that was booted for an error, allowing both Vickers and Lamb to scamper home. Kristian Sparks drew a walk to bring the top of the order to the plate for the second time in the inning. This time, however, Murray fanned Harris on three consecutive pitches to retire the side.

Starting out with a 4-0 lead, Prater took the mound for Grapeland and looked a little shaky out of the gate. He gave up a lead-off double to Murray but got JJ Crawford to tap back to the mound for a 1-3 force.

The next batter was Caleb Gilchrist who also tapped back to the mound. Murray was running on contact and scored from third while Gilchrist beat the throw to first.

One thing Prater has shown throughout the season, however, is that he’s a grinder and can overcome most adversity while on the mound. Gilchrist made his way over to third on a steal and an error, but Prater kept his composure as he came back to strike out Skylar Pipkin, as well as Tyler Gilchrist, to end the Lions’ threat.

Grapeland got the run back and then some in the top of the second. Prater led off with a single to left and moved to second when Goolsby drew a walk. DeCluette followed with a sacrifice to move the runners up a base and the move paid off.

Vickers was up next and hit into a fielder’s choice that allowed Prater to score from third. Goolsby held up at second while Vickers was able to beat the throw to first. That brought Lamb up again, but this time he struck out. During his at-bat, however, Goolsby, swiped third.

Vaden followed in the order and singled past short to drive in Goolsby and send Vickers to third. Two pitches later, a passed ball allowed Vickers to race home to make the score 7-1. That was all the Sandies could muster as Elliott popped up to end the Grapeland half of the second and bring Lovelady in from the field.

Prater was back on the mound in the second and gave up a single to Matt McFarland to open the frame. Did I mention Prater was a grinder? He struck out Lance Pierce and then gave up a single to Brady Mikes which sent McFarland to third. Troy Shupak was up next and popped up to first for the second out.

Murray followed in the order and drew a walk to load the bases. That brought Crawford to the dish. He worked a full count out of Prater, but on the seventh pitch of the at-bat, Crawford grounded out to third to end the inning.

Lovelady went to its bullpen to start the third and brought in T. Gilchrist who caught Sparks looking at strike three to open his relief appearance. He wasn’t as lucky with the next batter as Harris spanked a line drive into right for a triple. Prater was up next and fanned, but Goolsby followed with a single to plate Harris and make the score 8-1. With DeCluette at the dish, Goolsby stole second but that was as far as he would get.

DeCluette drew a walk to bring Vickers up to bat, but on a 2-1 count, T. Gilchrist caught Goolsby leaning towards third and picked him off to retire the side.

The Lions tried to get something going in their half of the third but came up empty. C. Gilchrist opened the inning and struck out, but Pipkin followed with a base rap to right. He moved to second when T. Gilchrist drew a walk and took third on a wild pitch.

Blake Patrick came in as a courtesy runner for T. Gilchrist and he also moved up a base on the wild pitch. The Lovelady baserunners were stranded, however, as Prater came back to strike out both McFarland and Pierce to bring the third inning to a close.

The Sandies put the game away when they came in to bat in the fourth. Vickers was hit by a pitch to open the frame and moved to second on a wild pitch. Lamb drew a walk and both Sandies scored when Vaden singled past short.

An error on the play sent Vaden to third and also sent the Lions back to their bullpen. This time, Lovelady went with C. Gilchrist who walked the first batter (Elliott) he faced. That brought Sparks to the plate and he hit into a fielder’s choice at second for the first out, but also drove in Vaden on the play to make the score 11-1.

Kacin Salmon came in to run for Sparks and moved to second when Harris singled into left. Prater was up next and singled up the middle to drive in Salmon while Harris moved to third. An error on the play allowed Prater to move to second.

A wild pitch with Goolsby in the batter’s box allowed Harris to cross the plate while Prater moved to third. When Goolsby flied out to right, Prater tagged up and trotted home to make it 14-1.

That was more than the Sandies needed as they would tack on a run in the top of the fifth while the Lions would cross the plate twice in the bottom of the fifth to cut the final score to 15-3.

Prater picked up the win as he went the distance, giving up three (two earned) runs on five hits. He also struck out 11 and walked two.

Murray took the loss in two innings of work. He gave up seven (four earned) runs on three hits. He also struck out two and walked three.

At the plate, Grapeland was led by Harris who was 2-3 with three runs and a walk. Prater was 2-4 with an RBI and two runs scored while Goolsby was 1-2 with two RBI, two runs scored and a walk.

Pipkin led the Lions at the plate as he was 2-3 with an RBI and a run scored.

