When One Test Feels Like Everything: A Student’s View On STAAR — Opinion

By Cutter Nicholas, Latexo High School Senior

Special to The Messenger

HOUSTON COUNTY – Right now in Texas, it’s STAAR testing season. You can feel it as soon as you walk into school. Schedules are different, and there’s a sense of pressure in the air. Teachers remind you to get sleep and eat breakfast, but it still feels like a lot is riding on one test. For many students, it can feel like everything they learned all year is being judged in just a few hours. That’s why STAAR tests are worth talking about. A student’s worth shouldn’t be based on whether they can pass a test, especially one that only shows a small part of what they are capable of.

STAAR tests do have a purpose. They are meant to measure how much students have learned and make sure schools are teaching required material. Schools need a way to track progress, but the issue is how much importance is placed on the test. Personally, I have always been a fairly good test taker, so STAAR was never something I grappled with. But even seeing it from that side, not everyone shows what they know in the same way. I have seen classmates who understood the material just as well, sometimes better, but did not perform the same on the test. When so much depends on one exam, it does not always give a fair picture of what a student actually knows.

Another issue is how STAAR testing changes the classroom. When teachers know the test is important, they spend a lot of time preparing students for it. I remember weeks where class turned into practice questions and review. It was not that teachers did not care, but lessons started to feel repetitive. Some interesting topics got rushed or skipped because they were not on the test. Over time, school starts to feel less like a place to explore ideas and more like a place where you are trained to pass an exam. That takes away from real learning. There is also how these tests affect how students see themselves. I have seen how easily a score can make someone feel like they are not smart enough, even when that is not true. A single test cannot measure creativity, effort, or potential. Everyone has different strengths, and a multiple-choice exam cannot capture all of them.

That does not mean testing should disappear. Tests can be helpful when they are used as tools to guide learning instead of defining it. The problem with STAAR is how heavily it is relied on and how much pressure it puts on students and teachers. When everything revolves around one test, it takes away from what education is supposed to be about.

At the end of the day, STAAR tests are more than just a yearly requirement. They shape how students learn and how schools teach. While they may serve a purpose, they should not decide a student’s value or future. School should be about learning and self-discovery, not just passing a test.