Free Summer Food Program Launched

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – The East Texas Food Bank kicks off the free Summer Food Program for children on Tuesday, June 4, at 42 East Texas locations.

“It’s so important to make sure children do not go hungry in the summer just because school is

out,” said David Emerson, CEO of the East Texas Food Bank. “Here in East Texas, one in four children are food insecure so it’s up to our community to make sure we fill that meal gap when the school year ends and kids lose access to free and reduced-price meals they depend on.”

Established in 1988, the East Texas Food Bank is the largest hunger-relief nonprofit in East

Texas covering 26 counties. ETFB provides over 27 million meals each year to 200 partner

agencies and feeding programs. Our mission is to fight hunger and feed hope in East Texas.

In 2023, the East Texas Food Bank served 42,000 meals to over 1,700 children throughout East

Texas. This summer, ETFB will serve 64,000 meals to over 3,000 children. Meals are provided at various community sites Monday-Friday. There is no need to register.

The program is for children 18 and younger. Some locations offer breakfast and lunch but all

offer lunch. Kids eat the meal at the location. Typical breakfast menus are cereal or breakfast

bars, plus juice and milk, while lunch includes wraps, wedges, sandwiches with deli meat, pizza lunchables, fresh fruit and chocolate milk.

Besides the meal, some of the locations at parks, churches and libraries offer other free

activities for children. Check with the Summer Food Program you plan to visit for more

information.

ETFB also provides food at various campuses for kids enrolled in summer school but these are

not open to the public.For the full list of locations and serving times visit EastTexasFoodBank.org/SummerFood or by calling 903-597-3663.

In Crockett, programs will be available at the following locations:

– TX ACE Boys and Girls Club, located at 1400 Austin Street in Crockett

June 3 – July 18, open from Monday-Thursday

Breakfast 8-8:30 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

– J.H. Wooters/Crockett Public Library, located at 709 East Houston Ave. in Crockett

June 4 – Aug. 9, open Monday-Friday

Lunch 12-1 p.m.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]