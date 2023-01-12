Frank J. Ward, age 90, of Lovelady, passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023 in the Lufkin Woodland Heights Hospital. Frank was born July 16, 1932 in Cameron, TX to parents, William Ward and Irene Wilson Ward. He was a graduate of Cameron High School and studied at the University of Houston for two years. Frank served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict receiving an honorable discharge. Frank worked for over 42 years before retiring from the Nabisco Corporation. He was a member of the Lothrop Masonic Lodge #21 AF & AM and also attended Lovelady First Baptist Church and Lovelady First United Methodist Church.

Frank is survived by wife, Imogene Ward of Lovelady; sons, Thomas Ward and wife, Lisa of Pasadena, James Weldon Smith of Brazoria, Gary Wayne Smith and wife, Kristy of Athens; daughter, Sherry Ward of Lufkin; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives; extended family, Sam and Laura Ellis of Trinity and their children. He was preceded in death by parents, William and Irene Ward; brother, Conrad Ward and wife, Rosemary; sister, Inez Ward.

Funeral services for Frank J. Ward were held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 10, 2023 in the Callaway-Allee Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at the Center Hill Cemetery. Visitation was held Monday, Jan. 9 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

