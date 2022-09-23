Fiddlers’ Festival Returns to Crockett

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – The 77th annual Fiddlers’ Festival will be held in Crockett this Saturday, Sept. 24 in the Porth Ag Arena beginning at 10 a.m.

Performers from Oregon, North Carolina, Idaho, Tennessee, Missouri, Louisiana and from all parts of Texas will be gracing the stage making their fiddles sing for spectators. There is no charge for admission.

One of the featured performers this year will be Katrina Nikolayeff from Idaho. Nikolayeff is a four-time champion of the Annual Grand Master Fiddler Championship held at the Grand Ole Opry. Her playing has been described by some as very unique and some of the greatest fiddle playing in the world.

Katrina Nikolayeff

The day will begin with the kids playing, then the adults will take over later in the day. Vendor and craft booths will be on hand offering gifts and barbecue and cold drinks.

Organizer Paul Stringer recently came to the offices of the Messenger to give an update on the event which this year looks to showcase some of the most amazing musicians from many parts of Texas and the country.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at greg@messenger-news.com