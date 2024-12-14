2024 Readers’ Choice Awards

Readers’ Choice Awards Voting is Open!

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – The Messenger’s yearly “Readers’ Choice” awards are underway and we invite you to take a minute and cast your vote for our local businesses who work so hard to provide us with the goods and services we need.

Click on the link below to cast your votes!

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeDqshUCCxC-67oo89S_X82lhSV2Ak1taTLLqoUZx6T2uTLKQ/viewform

We posted last year’s list online and asked for feedback to make sure every business was represented. Thanks to the help of thousands of our readers, we took note of those comments and although a few businesses were no longer open, we were thrilled to see how many new businesses have opened since our last poll!

We have also gotten a good response on how to make the survey even better. We asked readers to vote in each category, in order to avoid someone mass voting for one business. Some asked us to add an option such as “none of these” since not everyone has used every category of business and may not know who to vote for. That is a good point and well appreciated.

We tried not to miss anyone but The Messenger is not a big company and as all God’s children, we are far from perfect. This is why we decided to post the list online and get as much help as we could, from the business owners themselves to their loyal customers.

We know some will never need a well dug or visit some types of businesses – we hope none of our readers need a bail bondsman, for example – we encourage our readers to try all of the businesses in each category, especially if you have never visited them or didn’t even know they existed. As a local business ourselves, we certainly believe in shopping local and encourage you spend your dollars locally, whenever you can. Let’s keep as much money flowing amongst neighbors as we can.

We add businesses and categories each year and your suggestions drive these. We read the hundreds of comments, emails and messages and take each to heart, hoping to make our voting better each year.

We will never all agree on the best restaurant or real estate agent, but the fact that we have so many great businesses with such passionate customers says a lot about the people who own those businesses and put their blood, sweat and tears into them. Every business in that survey is there because someone nominated them, based on good products and service.

So, it’s time to vote! Visit our website at www.messenger-news.com or our Facebook® page to cast as many votes as you like and thank those businesses for their service to our community – from the ones going on 100 years to those hanging out their shingle for the first time – they will be grateful for your support!

Voting ends Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 6 p.m.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]