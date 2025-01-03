2024 Readers’ Choice Winners!

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – As another year comes to a close, The Messenger’s Readers’ Choice Awards have been announced!

We would like to thank all of the businesses who participated and those who voted to support their favorites.

We are blessed with many local businesses who work day after day to provide great service, great products and our support for them goes a long way to keep our dollars local!

The winners will receive their certificates soon and many have opted to thank you themselves in today’s edition or in the Thursday, Dec. 26 edition.

Without further ado, here are this year’s categories and winners. Be sure to congratulate them when you visit and thank them for their hard work on our behalf!

• Best Tire Shop – Mike’s Tires

• Best Specialty Food Company – Mimsy’s Meat Market

• Best Candle/Soap Shop – Mustard Seed Soap Co.

• Best Barber Shop – Styles by Miles

• Best Car Dealership – Cutshaw Chevrolet

• Best Marina – Crockett Family Resort

• Best Hair Salon – Studio K

• Best BBQ – Mimsy’s Craft Barbecue

• Best Plumber – Reggie Gregory

• Best Roofing – Lucas Roofing

• Best Photographer – Anna Neel Photographer

• Best Attorney/Law Firm – Jody Griffith

• Best Chiropractor – Willow Creek Chiropractic and Wellness Center

• Best Mechanic Shop – Bruner’s Economy Car Center

• Best Auto Paint and Body – Bruner’s Economy Car Center

• Best Restaurant – Davy Crockett Grill

• Best Coffee Shop – The Grind

• Best Tree Service – East Texas Tree Service

• Best Family Entertainment – Crockett Skate and Arcade

• Best Pest Control – Critter Gitter

• Best Lawn Care – Hillbilly Choppers

• Best Grocery Store – HEB

• Best Mexican Restaurant – Los Ranchos

• Best Funeral Home – Callaway Allee Funeral Home

• Best Furniture Store – Rustic Market

• Best Medical Clinic – Houston County Family Medical Center

• Best Pharmacy – Davy Crockett Drug

• Best Optometrist – Crockett Eye Clinic

• Best Farm Equipment – Houston County Equipment

• Best Real Estate Agency – Lawrence Realty

• Best Child Care – Tanna Beard

• Best Dentist – Crockett Dental

• Best Vet Clinic – South Pine Animal Hospital

• Best Electrician – Culpepper Electric

• Best Florist – Janie’s Flower Korner

• Best Bail Bonds – ACE Bail Bonds

• Best Auto Parts – O’Reilly Auto Parts

• Best Bank – TIE – Citizen’s National Bank and Prosperity Bank

• Best Towing Company – Bruner’s Economy Car Center

• Best Fast Food – Whataburger

• Best Insurance Agency Houston County Farm Bureau

• Best Car Wash and Detail – A&B Oil and Lube

• Best Heating and Air – C&C Heating and Air

• Best Loan Company – Capital Farm Credit

• Best Title Company – AA Davis

• Best Boutique – Bella’s Gifts From the Heart

• Best Water Drilling – Long Drilling

• Best Nursing Home – Houston County Nursing Home

Best Med Spa – Elegant Arches

• Best Industrial Plant – NUCOR-Vulcraft

• Best Accountant – Nesmith and Associates

• Best Feed Store – Crockett Farm and Fuel

• Best Construction Company – Shoemake Welding and Construction

• Best Septic Company – Blue Water Septic

• Best Home Builder – Broxson hardware & Construction

• Best Remodeling Company – A-Affordable Construction