Crockett ISD Election Results

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – Crockett Independent School District (CISD) held elections for its board of trustees Saturday, May 4, with one incumbent winning re-election and one new board member elected.

In CISD district three, incumbent Roy Johnson was handily beaten by challenger Catina Brice. With a total of 287 votes cast, Johnson garnered 90 votes, against 197 votes for Brice, giving her 68.64% of the vote, to Johnson’s 31.36%.

A vast majority of the votes were cast before election day, with 58 voting absentee, 166 voting early and only 63 voters coming out on election day, itself.

In CISD district seven, Incumbent Gerald B. Colter easily maintained his position on the board, winning 80.63% of the vote, versus 19.37% for challenger Jose Cruz. Colter came away with 462 votes; Cruz with 111, of the 573 total votes cast.

This race, too, saw heavy early voting, with 349 early votes (a little over 60% of the total votes cast) and another 108 voting absentee.

CISD board will meet to officially canvass and accept the votes, before confirming Colter’s re-election and welcoming Brice to her place on the board.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]