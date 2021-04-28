Davy Crockett Classic Returns

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – The Fifth Annual Davy Crockett Classic Bicycle Races returned to Houston County over this past weekend and it seemed as if the event was another great success.

Cyclists from all over Texas, the United States and a few foreign countries hit the backroads surrounding Crockett, Latexo and Grapeland for the two-day event.

Stage one began on Saturday morning, April 24 with a road race course beginning at Latexo High School. Following the road race, the cyclists participated in a time trial and on Sunday the cyclists competed in the Wild Frontier Road Race which started and finished in Downtown Crockett.

