Grapeland Baptist to host free Memorial Day Bash on Monday

Church welcomes Stewart as new pastor

By Cheril Vernon

Messenger Copy Editor

GRAPELAND – If you are looking for something to do with the kids and family on Memorial Day, a local church is planning a free Memorial Day Bash.

Grapeland Baptist Church will host the Memorial Day Bash from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, May 31 on the church grounds, located at 505 Spivey Rd. In Grapeland.

The free event will feature two bounce houses, train, snow cones, popcorn and hot dogs.

“This is a way for us to inaugurate summer and give us a chance to get to know the community,” said Grapeland Baptist Church’s new pastor Wayne Stewart. “It’s a chance for families to get out and do something to celebrate Memorial Day.”

Stewart’s first Sunday at Grapeland Baptist was May 23.

“We have lived and worked in Grapeland for the last 20 years,” said Stewart, who most recently served as pastor of Porter Springs Baptist Church for the past three and a half years.

“I love being back home. I loved being in Porter Springs. I love everybody out there, but I felt God calling me back here at home with Grapeland Baptist,” Stewart said.

Prior to becoming a pastor, Stewart attended Grapeland Baptist Church for close to five years with his wife, Christina, and children, Claire and Sam, now 12 and 7, respectively. He was licensed at Grapeland Baptist and ordained at Porter Springs Baptist.

Stewart said former Grapeland Baptist Church Pastor Delmar White was his mentor.

“He was a great mentor, a great friend and a great brother in Christ. I love him and still lean on him,” Stewart said. “It really all started at Grapeland Baptist.”

Both Wayne and Christina served as managing editors of the Texas Farm & Home magazine based in Grapeland for eight years. They also worked at the Palestine Herald-Press for 10 years.

Grapeland Baptist Church Sunday services start with Bible study at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. Wednesday services are held at 6 p.m. Beginning June 6, Sunday evening services will be held at 5 p.m.

Everyone also is invited to “War on the Floor,” a one-hour time of prayer from 1 to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays.

“Prayer is our access to the throne room of God. We cannot avail God of our blessings without coming to him in prayer as a church, as an individual or as a community. Through prayer He speaks to us, and us to Him,” Stewart said.

The church’s theme for the year is “God is Able,” based on Ephesians 3:20.

For more information about services and upcoming events, visit the Grapeland Baptist Church Facebook page.