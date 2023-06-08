Missing Hiker Found After Search Called Off

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

RATCLIFF – As The Messenger reported earlier this week, the body of missing hiker Vincent Berardi was found two miles from Texas Highway 7 near Ratcliff and the Ratcliff Lake Area. Law enforcement sources tell The Messenger they do not suspect foul play in the death of the young man.

23-year-old Berardi, from the Fort Worth area was an experienced hiker, who had roamed the trails in Houston County often. His family reported he was missing after he left his home early in the morning of May, 19, with plans to hike in the Davy Crockett National Forest.

Berardi’s family became concerned after he did not check in with them and he had made certain concerning statements to some family members before he left. Berardi’s car was located quickly on F.M. 227, but there was no sign of Berardi himself.

This triggered a massive search and rescue, involving Houston County Sheriff’s Department, Houston County Search and Rescue, Houston County Amateur Radio Club, Texas Department of Public Safety air support, U.S. Forest Service, volunteer fire department, Houston County Emergency Management, Houston County Dispatchers and Texas Game Wardens.

The trail Berardi was known to frequent runs from Ratcliff Lake all the way to the Neches Bluff, some 20 miles away. Houston County Search and Rescue told The Messenger at that time they were unable to find any traces of Berardi, in spite of the number of searchers, technology and the high number of other hikers on the trails. The national forest, however, remains a world unto itself, guarding its secrets carefully and its extensive underbrush and impenetrable canopy can make searching that much more difficult.

Berardi’s body was eventually found earlier this week, about two miles from the road and another few hundred feet from any perceived trail. Justice of the Peace Precinct One Mike McCreight was called to the location for the inquest and ordered an autopsy. A gun was found along with the remains, leaving law enforcement to conclude the worst, that Berardi’s death was most likely self-inflicted and not suspect any foul play from outside individuals or an accident along the trail, pending results from the autopsy.

Houston County Sheriff Randy Hargrove thanked all of those who worked so hard to try and find Berardi. Law enforcement sources told The Messenger they now believe Berardi may have already been deceased before the search began, leading to the late discovery of his remains.

The Messenger joins the community in sending prayers to the family of this young man, that they – and he – may find peace.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]