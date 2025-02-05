CPD Arrests Two for Cruelty to Animals

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – Crockett Police Department (CPD) arrested two people for cruelty to animals after they were recorded abandoning puppies at a local business. CPD had earlier asked for the public’s help in locating the two, who were arrested Wednesday, Jan. 15.

Charlton

“The two suspects in this case were identified as Stefani Scott, 29, and Nicholas Charlton, 35, both of Crockett, thanks to tips received from the public. Both individuals have been charged with Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals (Class A Misdemeanor),” according to a CPD statement.

Anyone with any additional details in the case are asked to contact CPD Sergeant Nathan Key at 936-544-2862 or via email at [email protected].

Scott

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]