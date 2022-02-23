Palestine Police Arrest Eight During Investigation of Recent Shootings

Special to The Messenger

PALESTINE – Eight people have been arrested following an investigation into several shootings in Palestine.

Beginning on Sunday, Jan. 30, the Palestine Police Department started investigating a string of shootings, following a shooting on Micheaux St. near Reagan Park. Over the next week, PPD received reports of five more shootings at different residences in Palestine, on Saltworks Rd, Link St, N. Jackson, and S. Royal St. No one was injured during any of the shootings.

Thomas

During the investigation, Detectives were able to link the shootings and were able to identify several subjects involved. PPD began directed enforcement in the areas related to the investigation.

Hicks

On February 1st, Kylyn Thomas, 20, of Palestine was arrested on a warrant for Assault-Family Violence. A handgun was recovered during the arrest.

On February 8th, Andreas Hicks, 26 of Palestine was arrested for felony assault warrants out of Collin County.

Faulk

On February 9th, Jaques Faulk, 24 of Palestine was arrested on warrants out of Montgomery County.

Lane

On the morning of Thursday, Feb. 10, PPD SWAT, along with members of the CID and Patrol divisions, executed a search warrant, in relation to the shootings, on the residence at 712 Saltworks Rd. While serving the warrant, PPD arrested the following subjects: Jermaryon Lane, 18 of Palestine; Jerius Fuller, 19 of Palestine; Billy Farris, 20 of Palestine; Morgan Yates, 18 of Palestine; and Terinika Farris, 29 of Palestine

Fuller

Jermaryon Lane, Jerius Fuller, and Billy Farris were all arrested on warrants for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, which were signed by 369th State District Judge Michael Davis. Judge Davis set the bond for each individual at $750,000. Each subject was also charged with Possession of Marijuana.

B. Farris

Morgan Yates and Terinika Farris were charged with Possession of Marijuana.

Hicks is currently out on bond and an arrest warrant has been issued for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.

Yates

“These dangerous individuals have been committing these acts without any regard for human life. It is a miracle that no one was hurt.” PPD Chief Mark Harcrow said. “Excellent work by our Detectives and Officers that worked around the clock to get these people off the streets.”

T. Farris

The investigation is ongoing, and more charges are expected. Anyone with information in this case or information on the whereabouts of Andreas Hicks may call the Palestine Police Department at 903-729-2254 or the Anderson County Crime Stoppers at 903-729-84