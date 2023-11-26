Historic Tour of Homes in Crockett

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – The Downtown Crockett Association (DCA) announced its upcoming Historic Tour of Homes set for Saturday, Dec. 2. The self-guided tour will feature seven homes around Crockett, with refreshments served at the Railroad Depot at 4:15 p.m. along with a drawing for prizes.

The homes and buildings on the tour range in style from Greek Revival to Victorian, with each offering its own unique story. Tour guides will be on hand to answer questions and share interesting facts about the history of the home and its former residents. This is a self-guided tour, so participants may start at any location, before the gathering at the depot.

The homes and structures featured on the tour will be:

First Methodist Church – 701 E Goliad Ave. (Featuring organ player Robbie Belk)

The Monroe-Crook Home – 707 E Houston Ave. (Featuring The Community Hand Bell Choir sponsored by the First Presbyterian Church)

The Marsh Home – 209 Enchanted Estates Dr.

The Miles Home – 1004 E Goliad Ave.

The Hayes Home – 618 N. 4th St.

J.H. Smith Home – 500 S. Fifth St.

The Railroad Depot – 303 1st. St.

There will also be opportunities to visit local murals, statues and historical markers in historic downtown Crockett. Tickets are limited and are available for presale. Tickets will need to be shown at each home during the tour.

Tickets will cost $15 each the day of the event or $12 for presale tickets. Tickets will be on sale the day of event until 2 p.m. at The Crockett Grind, 311 E Goliad Ave. Presale tickets can be purchased at the following locations:

Bella’s Gifts – 406 E Houston Ave.

Stories of Texas – 501 E Goliad Ave.

