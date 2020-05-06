34 Active COVID-19 Cases in Anderson County

12 in Houston County

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS – Despite the relaxation of stay-at-home orders by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, the number of COVID-19 cases continues to climb in the Lone Star State.

On May 1, the day Gov. Abbott began to slowly re-open the Texas economy, there were 29,229 cases of the coronavirus in the state. By May 5, there were 33,369 – an increase of 4,140. The death toll has gone from 816 on May 1 to 906 on May 5.

Looking at it another way, there has been a 12% rise in the number of confirmed cases and nearly a 10% (9.9%) increase in the number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the last five days.

The city of Palestine issued a press release on Tuesday, May 5 which stated Anderson County Judge Robert Johnston had “… received notification today of four new confirmed cases for a total of 38 positive cases in Anderson County. There are currently four reported recovered cases, so we currently have 34 active cases in Anderson County.”

On May 5, a post on the official Houston County Facebook page stated, “The number of cases as of this morning is 12.”

Since Friday, May 1 Anderson County has seen an increase of 13% while Houston County has seen an increase of 25%.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), COVID-19 affects different people in different ways. Infected people have reported a wide range of symptoms from mild symptoms to severe illness. The CDC is stating that symptoms that may occur within two to fourteen (14) days after exposure to COVID-19 now to include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, or loss of taste or smell. If you develop any of the following COVID-19 symptoms, please seek medical help immediately: trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion, or ability to arouse, or blueish lips or face.

Individuals who have traveled recently, been exposed to someone who has traveled recently, or been exposed to someone with COVID-19 symptoms, please call to speak with a clinician who will provide telephonic triage and make appropriate referrals in accordance with CDC guidelines. Additionally, you may visit www.coronavirus.gov and take a “Coronavirus Self-Checker” assessment. This will help you communicate symptoms to your doctor when you call their office before making a visit. If you do not have access to a primary care physician, please dial “211” and select option 6.

