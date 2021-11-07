Sixth Suspect Arrested in Retaliatory Assault

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – Six people have now been arrested following what can be described as a retaliatory assault.

As previously reported in the Aug. 29 edition of The Messenger, Marion Darlene Bomar, 35 from Vidor, Jeremy Alexander Brent, 33 from Crockett and Justin Dean Cook, 27 from Crockett, were arrested and charged with engaging in organized criminal activity for their roles in an Aug. 17 assault.

Over the Labor Day weekend, a fourth suspect was arrested for his role in the August attack. Information provided to The Messenger indicates that following a traffic stop on Sept. 5, Andrew Kade Gibson, 27 of Crockett, was taken into custody and charged with: engaging in organized criminal activity; assault; two counts of unlawful restraint; and violation of a protective order.

Rex Duncan Low, Jr. was identified as a suspect in the attack and in early October he was arrested and charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, as well as assault. In addition, he had an active warrant out for his arrest for theft from an elderly individual.

Now, a sixth person identified as Chyenne Elaina Johnson, from Nacogdoches, has been arrested and charged in reference to the Aug. 17 assault. She had previously been indicted on Oct. 13 for engaging in organized criminal activity. Johnson was also arrested on outstanding warrants out of Nacogdoches County for child endangerment, bail jumping and theft of property.

Johnson’s warrant for engaging in organized criminal activity stemmed from the previously mentioned assault. According to affidavits of probable cause, Houston County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Gene Osborn responded to a dispatch on Aug. 17 in reference to a reported assault in the 3900 block of US Hwy 287 North.

When Sgt. Osborn arrived at the location, he met with a female and male victim who informed him Justin Cook had called and asked the male victim to give him and Marion Bomar a ride to another residence in the area. Cook stated he needed to pick up some motorcycle parts from some friends.

The female victim stated she did not want to go because she felt Cook and Bomar were setting her and the male victim up “… for her passing on information about criminal activity to (HCSO) Sgt. Larenzo Simpson.”

Despite the bad feelings expressed by the female victim, the male victim agreed to give Cook and Bomar a ride.

Once they arrived at the residence, the two victims, along with Bomar, waited in the vehicle while Cook went inside the residence.

“Justin then came back to the vehicle and sat in the back seat with Marion and stated that the people he was waiting for would be there any minute. (The female victim) stated that a few moments later, a jacked-up truck drove quickly up the driveway and stopped immediately in front of her vehicle, blocking them in the driveway. (The female victim) stated that Justin then said those were the people he was waiting for, then he and Marion quickly got out of the backseat and hurried away from her vehicle,” the affidavit reported.

The female victim stated the truck turned on its hi-beams and she was able to identify Jeremy Brent, along with Andrew Kade Gibson and Rex Low. The three men exited the vehicle with what she believed to be a fence post (later determined to be a large metal pipe) and walked towards her vehicle. The female victim stated Gibson pulled the male victim out of the driver’s seat. Then, Gibson and Low began assaulting the male victim.

After the altercation ended, the affidavit reported Low looked at the victim and stated, “That was for Larenzo Simpson.”

The male victim managed to get back in the driver’s seat and fled the scene, along with the female victim. As they were driving away, however, Chyenne Johnson allegedly busted out the vehicle’s back window with a fence post.

“Sgt. Osborn observed multiple bright red abrasions and bruises on the (the male victim’s) body, arms and face consistent with what one would expect to see on a person that had been repeatedly hit, kicked and thrown to the ground. Sgt. Osborn also observed a deep laceration approximately one and a half inches in length on the right side of (the male victim’s) head,” the sheriff’s report stated.

The affidavit went on to state closed-circuit video at the residence where the assault occurred confirmed the stories of the two victims.

Marion Bomar, Jeremy Brent and Justin Cook and were taken into custody on Aug. 24 and Aug. 25. The three were charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, a first-degree felony.

On Sept. 5, Gibson was also charged with engaging in organized criminal activity. Low was arrested and charged with assault and engaging in organized criminal activity on Oct. 3. Johnson was booked into the Houston County Jail on Nov. 3.

According to Section 12.32 of the Texas Penal Code, “An individual adjudged guilty of a felony of the first degree shall be punished by imprisonment in the institutional division for life or for any term of not more than 99 years or less than five years. In addition to imprisonment, an individual adjudged guilty of a felony of the first degree may be punished by a fine not to exceed $10,000.”

Johnson’s bond was set at $30,000 for the engaging in criminal activity charge. However, because of the three warrants out of Nacogdoches County, she has been “no-bonded.”

