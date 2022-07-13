County Receives Clean Financial Audit

Burn Ban Extended

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – The Houston County Commissioners Court received its financial audit report for Fiscal Year 2021 on Tuesday morning, July 12 and the results showed the county had a clean bill of financial health.

Kim Johnson, with the accounting firm of Todd, Hamaker and Johnson was on hand for the meeting and presented the commissioners with her firm’s findings.

“IF you will look at pages seven, eight and nine, this is actually our opinion. The purpose of the audit is for independent auditors, such as myself, to go through the financial statements of the county – which are your financial statements. You provide me with evidence supporting those numbers and based on that evidence, I can provide an opinion on it,” Johnson said.

The auditor went on to say “… it is a good, clean opinion. Unmodified. The numbers are presented fairly and accurately.”

An unmodified opinion is the best opinion an entity can receive expresses an opinion that financial statements are presented, in all material respects, in accordance with applicable financial reporting framework.

Prior to the audit discussion, the court took under consideration the extension of the county-wide burn ban.

The burn ban order was issued by Houston County Judge Jim Lovell on June 22 and stated Houston County was “… under imminent threat of severe damage, injury of loss of life or property resulting from the threat of wildfires due to extremely dry grassland fuel, drought and other weather-related conditions.”

It specifically stated that all outdoor burning was prohibited in the unincorporated areas of Houston County but did not prohibit outdoor burning activities carried out by Federal Certified Agencies. The order also stated the Davy Crockett National Forest is exempt from the burn ban.

The ban was extended until July 26.

As the meeting continued, several items related to the American Rescue Plan Act Grant Fund were brought before the court. The first two items pertained to the advertisement for bids for the purchase and hauling of oil sands – specifically 2,000 tons for CR 2145 and 2,500 tons for CR 2120. Both agenda items were unanimously approved.

Also concerning the ARPA funds, the court approved the purchase of: a Linkbelt Excavator for Precinct 3 in the amount of $187,396.31; a bottom dump trailer for Precinct 3 in the amount of $46,250; and 41 Express Vote machines along with cases, installation and warranties in the amount of $166,624.

In other matters brought before the court:

The commissioners approved the minutes from previous meetings.

The court approved the payment of bills and expenses incurred by the county.

The Houston County Environmental, Community Service, District and County Clerk’s Fine Reports for April 2022 were received as information by the court.

The court approved salaries for new and/or transfer employees.

Hotel Occupancy Tax funding was approved for The Loft pertaining to the Hayden Haddock Band.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.