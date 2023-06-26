Woman Arrested Near Elkhart for Assaulting Husband 

By Greg Ritchie

ANDERSON COUNTY – Anderson County Sheriff W.R. Flores released the following statement regarding a recent arrest near Elkhart.

“On June 19, Deputy Whitford responded to a disturbance on FM 2419. The caller, Colton Coleman, was found sitting in a pick-up truck, bleeding from his left eye. The suspect, Kelsey Duren, was reported to have struck Coleman in the face. Whitford determined Duren was currently on bond and subject to bond conditions which prevented her from contacting Coleman. Duren was arrested for violation of bond conditions. A search revealed Duren was in possession of marijuana and methamphetamine. Duren was booked into the Anderson County Jail for assault dating/family/household violence, possession of marijuana, (less than two ounces) possession of a controlled substance, (less than one gram) and violation of bond conditions.”

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

