Crockett Man Shot in Face After Bizarre Incident

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – Crockett Police Department (CPD) arrested a man after he allegedly fired a weapon twice, hitting an acquaintance once in the face after an encounter at the shooter’s house.

The Messenger first learned of the incident while visiting the Houston County Dispatch Center. CPD later published a statement on social media about the incident, identifying 71-year-old James Arthur Williams as the shooter. Williams was arrested at the scene.

CPD was dispatched without knowing the location of the victim, the shooter or the weapon, but soon found the victim, Larry Young, Sr. in the 100 block of Salas Street in Crockett. Young told CPD Detective Kerri Bell he had been shot by Williams who officers observed exiting a nearby apartment.

Williams told officers the gun in question was in his home located by his bed and Williams and his mother (both occupants at the residence) gave officers permission to enter and secure the weapon.

Four rounds and two spent casings were removed from the 22 caliber pistol. While detained for questioning, Williams was allegedly heard to tell his mother, “they ain’t going to disrespect my house” and “I had the right to kill him.”

After Williams received his Miranda warning and agreed to speak with officers, he told them he and his mother had hired Young to help take her to the grocery store and run other errands since the two have no means of transport.

Williams said he was changing clothes when he saw Young through the screen door, allegedly telling Young, “Didn’t I tell you not to come back?” Young asked to speak with William’s mother and Williams said no.

It was then Williams claimed he allegedly shot at Young through the screen door, he said not to hit him, but to scare him. When Young ran from the scene, Williams said he shot again in the air to scare Young.

Williams allegedly admitted he did not know at the time of the shooting whether or not Young was armed but said he had previously told Young he should have a weapon if he came back to William’s house since Williams intended to shoot him.

According to the arrest report, Young told CPD no one ever told him not to come back and remembered Williams firing and felt pain on his cheek and heard more shots as he stumbled away from the scene.

Williams was transported to the Houston County Justice Center, charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and, as of press time, there was no information on his bond. The wound to Young was a grazing wound to the cheek and is reported to not be life-threatening.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]