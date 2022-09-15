Participants in 9/11 Ceremony Remember That Terrible Day

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – A ceremony commemorating the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks was held in Crockett Downtown Park Saturday, Sept. 11.

Local residents and law enforcement officers gathered in the park to share their memories about the attacks. See videos of the flag raising and the singing of the national anthem at the end of this story.

Cavalry Baptist Pastor Reggie Gregory began the ceremony by asking for a moment of silence. Houston County Sheriff Randy Hargrove led the group in prayer before remarks by Crockett Mayor Dr. Ianthia Fisher. Veteran James Jellum played “Taps” on the bugle as the Crockett Fire Department raised the American flag.

The Pledge of Allegiance was given by second-grader Kevin Garcia. Crockett Police Chief Clayton Smith then gave remarks about the effects of 9/11. A brunch was hosted for attendees at the Moosehead Cafe.

The Messenger asked some of those present where they were, when they heard the news about 9/11 and its impact on our country.

Dr Ianthia Fisher, Crockett Mayor

“When I watched it happen, I didn’t think it was real. I had just gotten to work and they said, ‘Look they hit those buildings!’ I thought that just couldn’t be true. But it was real, and we were able to address it that day and understand the significance. How it takes unity – it takes God. If it had not been for God on our side, it could have been a whole lot worse.”

Crockett Police Chief Clayton Smith

“After the events of 9//11, this country really came together. There was a lot of love in the country – we really unified. I think we need to focus on that in our current lives. I don’t know if anyone will ever forget that day. I won’t personally. We should think about how we came together then. Status in the community didn’t matter. It was all about loving one another and being one.”

Justice of the Peace District One Candidate Mike McCreight

“I was at home when I saw it. I worked nights and I had just gotten home. It was horrible, like a horror movie. I was mad – just angry at what they did to our country.”

Liza Clark, Executive Director Crockett Area Chamber of Commerce

“I was at work in Houston. I remember they turned on the TV’s and we watched the second plane hit that tower. It’s burned in my memory. I lived in Houston right by the airport – when they grounded all the planes – the silence was deafening.”

Justice of the Peace District One Candidate Kevin Johnson

“I was in Grapeland teaching in the D.A.R.E. program. I didn’t see it, but one of the teachers came and told us and everything just stopped. Time stopped. I knew we were under attack. Like a punch in the back.”

Pastor Reggie Gregory

“I remember exactly where I was. I was watching TV getting ready to go to work. I saw the other airplane and I thought, ‘It looks like he is off course too and might hit the other building!’ As soon as it happened I knew it was not an accident. I wish we were still as united as we were after 9/11. I would hope that it would not take something like that again for us to unite. We need to turn to God.”

Crockett Fire Chief Jason Frizzell

“I was working for the police department and my mom woke me up. It was hard, going back to work that evening, realizing America was attacked. It brought America together and that is something we still need to do today. To remember that day, and as Americans, be one together.”

Pastor Reggie Gregory sings the national anthem and the 9/11 Commemoration held in downtown Crockett

Veteran James Jellum plays “Taps” on the bugle while Crockett Fire Department raise the flag to half mast.

