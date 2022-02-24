Bulldogs Destroy Eagles in Bi-District

Crockett 80 Rogers 49

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

BRYAN – The Crockett Bulldogs opened the 2021-2022 UIL Boys’ Basketball Playoffs in Bryan on Tuesday evening with a Bi-District match-up against the Rogers Eagles.

The Bulldogs (25-6) were ranked #12 in Class 3A and came into the contest as the number two seed out of District 20-3A, after losing a coin flip to the Franklin Lions. The Eagles (19-11) on the other hand were unranked and entered the postseason as the number three seed out of District 19-3A.

The game was moderately close by the time first half drew to a close, but a 33-point outburst by the Bulldogs in the third quarter put the game on ice for Crockett as they pulled away to win by a final score of 80-49.

As the Bi-District Championship got underway, the Bulldogs went to their two big guns early and often. DJ Walker poured in 10 points in the first eight minutes of play while Jadyn Collins dropped in seven. Tayshawn Simon added two more as Crockett took an early 19-14 lead.

Initially, it seemed like the Eagles might be able to run with the Bulldogs. Jaxon Craig knocked down a pair of three-pointers while Riley Dolgener worked inside for six. Kade Sebek added a basket to close out the Rogers’ first quarter scoring.

After showing they could score from the inside in the first period, Crockett began to test the perimeter defense of Rogers. It didn’t work out very well for the Eagles. Walker drained a pair of shots from behind the arc while Jarodereck Holmes came off the bench to add another three-pointer as part of his five points in the quarter. Collins also netted five in the period as the Bulldogs opened up a 35-21 lead by the end of the first half.

The Crockett defense began to frustrate the Rogers’ offense in the second quarter, holding them to only seven points in the period. Zach Davis had three while Sebek and Gavin Bennett added two apiece.

Following the intermission, Crockett dismantled the Eagles. Simon poured in 11 points while Keshun Easterling found the scoring column with eight. Collins and Walker had five apiece while Courtney Byrd added four to help the Bulldogs take a commanding 68-32 lead, with three periods in the books.

Craig dropped in another pair of three-pointers for Rogers, while Sebek put in four. Davis was one-of-two from the line to close out the third quarter scoring for the Eagles.

With a 36-point cushion, Crockett Head Coach Drae Murray rested most of his starters in the fourth quarter. Byrd paced the Bulldogs with eight in the period while Iverson Rischer and Bre’Dron Tucker added two apiece to help Crockett secure the 80-49 victory.

On the game, the Eagles were led in scoring by Jaxon Craig with 15 points. Riley Dolgener and Kade Sebek both scored 13 and Zach Davis added four. Rounding out the Rogers’ point production, Gavin Bennett and Jordan Werner had two apiece.

The Bulldogs were led by DJ Walker with a game-high 21 points. Jadyn Collins was also in double figures with 17. Tayshawn Simon dropped in 13, Courtney Byrd added 12 and Keshun Easterling had five. In addition, Jarodereck Holmes had five while Iverson Rischer and Bre’Dron Tucker had two apiece.

The win moved the Bulldogs into the Area Championship against the Lorena Leopards on Friday evening.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.

