Crockett Man Arrested for Sexual Assault

Special to The Messenger

CROCKETT – On Monday, June 27, at about 3:40 pm, patrol officers with the Crockett Police Department were dispatched to meet with a complainant about an assault that occurred on a property in Crockett.

While speaking with the officers, the complainant alleged that she had been held against her will and physically and sexually assaulted by Trenton Edward Yarbrough, age 33 from Crockett. The investigation was turned over to the department’s Sexual Assault Investigator.

During the course of the investigation, Yarbrough was located walking in the 800 block of N. 4th Street, where he was taken into custody and interviewed by the Investigator.

Yarbrough was subsequently charged with Assault of a Family or Household Member by Impeding Breath or Circulation (Third-Degree Felony), Sexual Assault (Second-Degree Felony), Unlawful Restraint (Class A Misdemeanor), and Possession of Marijuana <2 Ounces (Class B Misdemeanor).

According to Section 12.33 of the Texas Penal Code, “An individual adjudged guilty of a felony of the second degree shall be punished by imprisonment in the institutional division for any term of not more than 20 years or less than two years. In addition to imprisonment, an individual adjudged guilty of a felony of the second degree may be punished by a fine not to exceed $10,000.”

A third-degree felony carries a prison sentence of between two and 10 years as well as a fine of up to $10,000.

Due to the sensitive nature of this investigation, this press release was purposely left vague. This incident was not a random act of violence, as the victim and Yarbrough were acquainted with each other.

Yarbrough’s total bond has been set at $55,500. He remains in custody at the Houston County Jail.

If you or someone you know is the victim of domestic violence or sexual assault, please call the Crockett Police Department at 936-544-2021 or the Family Crisis Center of East Texas at 1-800-828-SAFE (7233) or by text at 936-552-9256.