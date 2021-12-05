Bulldogs Slip by Sandies, 59-55

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

MADISONVILLE – It’s tournament time in the world of high school hoops and that often makes for some pretty exciting, early-season matchups.

In the Madisonville Classic, one of those matchups included a rivalry from Houston County as the Grapeland Sandies and Crockett Bulldogs met in the first game of the tournament.

Grapeland came into the game ranked #18 in Class 2A with a record of 3-1 while Crockett was ranked #17 in Class 3A with a 4-1 mark. Something had to give between these two long-time rivals and in the end, the Bulldogs managed to clip the Sandies by a final score of 59-55.

As the game got underway, both teams started with a fast pace but couldn’t seem to find the basket. The back-and-forth style continued throughout the quarter until Crockett’s Courtney Byrd hit a short jumper while Delvin Walker made a put-back to help give the Bulldogs a 12-10 lead after the first eight minutes of play.

The second quarter saw the Sandies come out on fire as they went on a 12-3 run to open the period. The Bulldogs were ice cold from the field to start but slowly thawed out enough to cut the Grapeland lead down to one with just over two minutes left in the half.

Cole Goolsby drained a three to briefly stymie the Crockett comeback but Bre’Dron Tucker answered with a three of his own to keep the Bulldogs close. With time running out in the half, Grapeland turned the ball over. Crockett decided to play for the last shot, but a traveling call gave the ball right back to the Sandies.

The Sandies were unable to do anything with their possession and when the halftime buzzer sounded, the Sandies led 30-26.

After the break, Lakerina Smith began to assert himself as he scored six early points to help put the Sandies up by eight with 5:15 left in the quarter. A three-pointer from Riley Murchison gave Grapeland a double-digit lead midway through the period and it seemed like the Sandies were about to pull away from the Bulldogs.

Crockett, however, had a different plan and slowly began to reel in the Grapeland squad. A three from Tayshawn Simon was followed by a Crockett steal and just like that, Crockett had cut the lead to a single basket. The Sandies were able to stave off the Bulldogs’ charge, however, and led by a score of 45-41 at the end of three.

The two teams started the final period of play ice cold from the field as neither team scored during the first two and a half minutes of play. The Bulldogs cut the lead to one at the 4:45 mark of the quarter and then tied it up on a Delvin Walker three with 3:50 remaining in the game.

Ten seconds later, Crockett took the lead at 50-48. Grapeland continued to battle and with just over a minute left in the game, Riley Murchison recaptured the lead for the Sandies.

A defensive lapse, however, gave Walker a chance to fly down the sidelines and slam the rock home to put Crockett back on top. Walker was fouled on the play and converted the and one. Try as they might, the Sandies were unable to rally and fell to the Bulldogs by a final score of 59-55.

Crockett was led in scoring by Delvin Walker with 16. He was joined in double figures by Jadyn Collins with 12 points and Keshun Easterling with 10. Both Courtney Byrd and Jaroderick Holmes had six apiece while Bre’dron Tucker added five. Other scorers for the Bulldogs included Tayshawn Simon with three and Iverson Rischer with one.

The Sandies were paced by Omarian Wiley with a game-high 18 points. Lakerina Smith poured in 12 and Cadarian Wiley dropped in nine. Riley Murchison went for eight, Zan Anderson had five and Cole Goolsby had three to close out the Grapeland point production.

The Sandies were back in action later inn the afternoon and took down the Anderson-Shiro Owls, 60-51. The Bulldogs also played the Owls later in in the day on Thursday and they also won by a final score of 60-54.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.