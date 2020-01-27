CISD Superintendent Announces Tentative Retirement

Myers Served District for Six Years

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – Following a lengthy executive session of the Crockett Independent School District Board of Trustees – held on Tuesday, Jan. 21 – it was announced CISD Superintendent Terry Myers had informed the board of his intent to retire. On Wednesday morning, the superintendent spoke with The Messenger about his decision.

“Right now, it is tentative. The board and I have agreed in principle about my retirement or intent to retire. We still need to work out all the details of a superintendent’s search and make sure the board is comfortable with that process. I’ve given them my personal guarantee, if they’re not satisfied with the superintendent’s search process and they’re not capable of finding a superintendent, I will withdraw my resignation and stay until they find someone with who they are comfortable. We have a great relationship and this community is really, really blessed with the school board they have here. We are going to make sure Crockett ISD is well-served out of this. It is not going to be a negative. Hopefully, it will be a seamless transition,” Myers said.

Myers has been in the education field for over 40 years and has served as a superintendent for 22 of those years.

As to whether the board would employ a search firm to help find a new superintendent or attempt to do it themselves, Myers said he felt the board would handle the search.

“Our legal firm of Powell, Youngblood and Taylor will keep us under advisement all the time. Obviously, they will want to look at internal candidates first. If they are not satisfied with any of them, then they will open it up to external candidates. At this point, they are going to do this themselves, under the advisement of counsel,” the superintendent said.

Questioned about the timeframe for his retirement, Myers said there would need to be quite a bit of flexibility because of scheduling and the interviewing process.

“Basically, what the board and I have talked about is that we need to make this happen as soon as possible. Obviously, there are the posting requirements. Then, there is the lone finalist 21-day requirement. I think the board is shooting for a finalized process by April 1. Then again, it may be before Spring Break – March 2. I guess the best thing to say is whatever is most expedient for the district,” he said.

Asked specifically why now would be a good time to retire, Myers replied it had been on his mind for several years.

“You get to a point where things are at the apex of what you can take them to and now – you’re ready to do something else. This is a great place and a great town. I have had a great time and I’m still having a great time as superintendent of schools. Only time will tell if I’m not making the right decision for me, personally. I just feel it’s time for me to look at other things in retirement like go and do some things with my wife and family that I haven’t been able to do because I’ve been working. I’ve got the opportunity now while I’m healthy and happy and our district is running smoothly. I think the time is right to make the decision,” Myers explained.

He added, “It has been a privilege to work with this staff and faculty in this community and certainly with this board of education. It has been a true privilege to work with all of these individuals. I’m not done yet, however. I intend to be here until June 30 working in some capacity in the district. If the board decides to hire a new superintendent before that time, then I will just step aside and be a consultant to that individual until the end of June. I’ve also agreed with the board if they need someone to come in and help the new superintendent. I would be more than happy to give them some advice during budget time and personnel time in July and August. This district is part of my life and this community is part of life. I intend to fulfill whatever responsibilities necessary to continue a positive time for this school district and this community.”

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.