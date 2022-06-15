Mihyia Davis Selected as TGCA 1A-4A Softball Athlete of the Year

Scout Lovell to Play in All-Star Game

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

LOVELADY – Postseason honors are starting to trickle in and following their Class 2A Finals appearance, it should come as no surprise the Lovelady Lady Lions are well represented.

One of the biggest awards given by the Texas Girls Coaches Association is the Softball Athlete of the Year Award. This year’s Class 1A-2A-3A-4A award winner is none other than Lovelady’s Mihyia Davis. The senior Center Fielder batted .659 on the year to lead the Lady Lions and was a threat to score any time she reached base.

She was selected to the Class 2A All-Tournament Team following the Class 2A State Championship game.

During the 2021-2022 school year, Mihyia also received recognition as an All-State player in both volleyball and basketball. In addition, she finished third in Class 2A in the 100m dash.

Scout Lovell Photo by Justin Dobbins.

Joining Mihyia in the postseason accolades is teammate Scout Lovell. Scout (a junior) was selected to the Class 1A- 2A-3A-4A Blue All-Star Team as one of only three Class 2A plyers on the roster.

Scout was selected to the Class 2A All-Tournament team following the 2022 State Finals from her shortstop position and was also selected as an All-State player following the 2021 season.

In addition, both Mihyia and Scout were named to the TGCA Class 2A All-State Track team.

From all of us at The Messenger Sports, congratulations Mihyia and Scout on your well-deserved recognition and best of luck in your future endeavors.

