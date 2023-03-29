Vaden Willard Caldwell, age 59 of Crockett, passed away Tuesday, March 14, 2023. He was born on March 29, 1963 in Houston to parents, Oren Wayne Caldwell and Agnes Elizabeth Sanders Caldwell. He married the love of his life, Polly Ann Irwin, on July 20, 1985 with whom he had two cherished daughters. He retired from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice where he worked for 28 years. Vaden worked at the Estelle Unit formerly Ellis II, the Ferguson Unit in Mapping and Graphics, the Wynne Unit in Telemarketing, and the Eastham Unit in Industry.

Vaden is survived by wife, Polly Caldwell of Crockett; daughters, Haley Seils and husband, Zach of Willis, Holly Caldwell of Crockett; precious granddaughter, Autumn Seils; sister, Elizabeth McCoy and husband, James of Crockett; nieces, Alexandrea McCoy of Crockett, Brook De La Fuente and husband, Francisco of Crockett; nephew, Blake McCoy and wife, Hannah of Oakwood. He was preceded in death by parents, Oren Wayne and Beth Caldwell; sister, Lanora Faye Caldwell; father and mother-in-love, Charles and Annie Irwin.

Graveside services for Vaden Willard Caldwell were held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Weldon Cemetery with Dr. Keeney Dickenson and Mr. Jerry Martin officiating.

