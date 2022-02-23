Texas Independence Day Proclamation Adopted by Commissioners

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – In the most recent meeting of the Houston County Commissioners Court, a proclamation for the Sons of the Republic of Texas celebrating Texas Independence Day was adopted by the court.

Clayton Starr, President of the Athens Chapter of the Sons of the Republic of Texas, was on hand for the meeting and gave a presentation pertaining to the celebration of Texas Independence Day on March 2.

This year marks the 186th anniversary of Texas Declaration of Independence and Starr said he had found out something interesting about the Declaration.

“The Texas Declaration of Independence was framed and issued by the Convention of 1836 at Washington-on-the-Brazos. As soon as the convention organized. A resolution was introduced about the appointment of a committee to draw up a Declaration of Independence,” Starr said.

“Richard Ellis, the president of the convention,” Starr continued, “appointed George Childress, James Gaines, Edward Conrad, Collin McKinney and Bailey Hardeman. Childress was named as chair and it is generally conceded that he wrote the document with little help from the others. In fact, there is some evidence that he brought to the convention a proposed declaration that was adopted with little change by the committee at the convention. This is further accentuated by the fact the committee was appointed on March 1 and the declaration was adopted on March 2.”

Following Starr’s presentation, a proclamation for the Sons of the Republic celebrating Texas Independence Day was unanimously adopted by the court.

In other matters brought before the court:

The commissioners approved the minutes from previous meetings.

Budget amendments were approved by the court.

The payment of bills and expenses incurred by the county was approved.

The Houston County Compensatory report was were received as information by the court.

The court approved salaries for new and transfer employees.

A donation to the Houston County Veterans’ Service from the Houston County Marine Corps League in the amount of $500 was accepted by the court.

The transfer of deeds between the City of Crockett and Houston County was ratified.

The racial profiling reports from the Houston County Law Enforcement Agencies were accepted as information by the court.

An agenda item requesting a partnership between Houston County and Dehart Veterinary Mobile Services died for lack of a motion.

