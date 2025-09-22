Crockett Council Clashes Over Budget

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – Crockett City Council met Monday, Sep. 15 to approve a joint task force between Crockett Police Department (CPD) and the county sheriff’s office, receive updates on special projects and early stages of preparation for Christmas in Crockett.

It was a simple budget amendment adjustment which caused friction amongst council members.

The Messenger has reported on the outline of the agreement between law enforcement agencies in a recent edition, and for information regarding the city’s special projects, please see related story in today’s paper.

Precinct Three Councilwoman NaTrenia Hicks expressed concern over several of the city’s ongoing projects, although Crockett Mayor Dr. Ianthia Fisher explained no debate or discussion could be held on those items unless council approved them on a future agenda.

CPD Chief Clayton Smith gave his department’s numbers for August, including almost three thousand man-hours worked by 16 officer, 452 total calls, nine accidents worked, and 62 arrests. Of the arrests, two were for assault, four for criminal mischief, one for driving while intoxicated and six for possession of a controlled substance.

Precinct Four Councilman Wayne Johnson questioned Smith about the mugshots being published on social media. Precinct Five Councilman Mike Marsh said that was from the sheriff’s department, not CPD. Smith explained everyone arrested was now being published on the county website, which people are able to search and post online. Johnson said some of those people were arrested for not having a driver’s license, to which Smith said it’s a program run by the county sheriff’s office.

“It’s public information,” Smith said.

“I don’t like that they post that,” responded Fisher. “But I looked into it, and it’s something the city has no control over.”

Crockett Fire Department (CFD) Chief Jason Frizzell told the council his department would be losing two good men to the armed forces, saying he was proud of them and knew they would do well, but lamenting the loss of two people at his already understaffed department. CFD during August worked 21 calls within the city, including three accidents and one vehicle fire. They assisted county departments in fourteen instances, with seven grass fires and an additional four road accidents.

Council unanimously approved a resolution and agreement with TxDOT (Texas Department of Transportation) to close the downtown square for the annual Christmas in Crockett event. The streets through downtown are officially part of the state highway system running through the city — a fact which sometimes complicates making changes or closures in the area.

Crockett City Administrator Lee Standley presented a budget amendment and explained it’s difficult for the city to base an expense budget on sales tax, which can vary. Some of the variations came from the closure of the city’s economic development office, which ceased operations earlier this year.

Hicks requested a list of assets marked as surplus and sold by the city, to which Standley said he would be happy to provide that.

Standley said although September has not ended, the city would finish the year somewhere under the $60,000 currently projected as a loss. Most of the city’s departments finished the year under their projected budgets. With some departments a little under, and others a little over, the final numbers would come out even, within the city’s allotted budget. The amendment would shift the budgets to match actual expenditures.

Hicks questioned why the city would use an amendment and not an ordinance.

“I’m really not comfortable with taking money from other departments,” Hicks said. “So, it’s not really making a lot of sense to me, because of the fact that the budget was set and so when you are taking money from a department, putting it over in another department to make things

seem like they’re right. I’m just not in agreement with it.”

Hicks then asked about another budget line item, “What is the meaning of unforeseen expenditures?”

“One would be the water clarifier,” Standley explained. “We did not expect to have the reserves to pay those large expenses. Those large expenses came before council for a budget amendment.”

Standley said the city budget is seen as a “total” number, and the city’s charter allows funds to be transferred between departments. He noted with fluctuations and changes in prices, the overall budget varies from plan to execution.

“With a city budget of almost 11 million dollars, and a difference of $60,000 — that’s a pretty well projected budget,” Standley said.

Hicks said Texas Gov. Greg Abbott had decreed budget changes should be done through a city ordinance, and said if there would be an ordinance, a public hearing should be held.

Standley reminded Hicks the city’s legal counsel had reviewed the the resolution prior to its presentation at city council. Hicks said council members should receive monthly statements, to which Standley said they are working towards that.

Hicks asked again about the need for unforeseen expenses, to which Marsh said, “You never know that. How would you know that?”

Standley explained although he is responsible for the city’s budget, some departments, such as police and fire, don’t ask his permission to use their budgets, since they answer directly to council and not to him.

“You can’t foresee a year in advance what might happen and what you might need,” Standley said. “This is the legal way to show this with transparency.”

“No money is being taken away or destroyed,” Fisher said. “It’s just rearranging the money. It’s like if you planned to pay for a house and a dress. The house didn’t cost as much, but the dress cost more. You move the money to accommodate. It’s not new money.”

“Crockett’s been down for a while,” Johnson said. “You can’t just overspend your budget and go take it from somewhere else. I’m just keeping it real.”

The mayor tried to explain, but Johnson cut her off, saying, “I’m not going along with this stuff.”

Marsh made a motion to approve the resolution, but it failed for lack of a second. Precinct Two Councilman Chris Price made an alternate motion, to approve the resolution, but to wait until the end of the month to see what funds might come in and what funds might need to be transferred.

Marsh seconded, with Price and Marsh voting yea, Johnson and Hicks voting no. The tie was broken by Fisher, who supported the motion.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]