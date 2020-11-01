Houston County Grand Jury Indictments for October

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – Houston County District Attorney (DA) Donna Kaspar and Assistant District Attorney (ADA) Kristina Massey met with the Houston County Grand Jury on Monday, Oct. 26 and after the prosecutors presented their evidence, the Grand Jury returned indictments against 11 individuals.

The indictments, without pending capias warrants, are listed below:

Cameron Chatman – Assault / Family Violence.

Amber Lynette Costa – Driving while intoxicated with a child.

Donald Wayne Ener, Jr. – Failure to register as a sex offender.

William Patrick Evans – Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Tyson Tyrone Griffin – Possession of a controlled substance penalty group one in an amount greater than four grams but less than 200 grams.

Trenton Bradley Hines – Possession of a controlled substance penalty group one in an amount less than one gram.

Scott Bradley Mills – Tampering with evidence.

James Dalton Moore – Assault/Family violence by impeding breath.

Bobby Landon Stack – Possession of a controlled substance penalty group one in an amount greater than four grams but less than 200 grams.

Cortez Anthony Stovall – Assault on a peace officer.

Michael Wayne Tutt – Theft in an amount less than $2,500 with two previous convictions.

