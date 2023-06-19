Crockett Native Mike Terry to be Grand Marshal for Juneteenth Parade

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – The Juneteenth parade and festivities are set for Monday, June 19, with the traditional parade set to begin in downtown Crockett at 10 a.m., with the commemoration to follow throughout the day at the newly renovated I.T. Williams Park. The Grand Marshall this year will be Crockett-native Mike Terry, a successful car dealership owner, who will make remarks to the crowd and participate in the day’s events.

Roy Vasquez provided The Messenger with information about Terry, his accomplishments and his message for the community:

Mike Terry’s advice to accomplish your dreams in business is to remain positive, focus on family and friends and spend your time consciously.



“Every day can be a challenge in some fashion. We have to buckle down, adapt and overcome things,” Mr. Terry said. “I don’t put focus on challenges because ‘I’m black.’ I think about the things I can accomplish daily to put my family and society in a better place.”



With Mr. Terry’s dealerships we have been able to donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to local organizations and places that focus on youth programs. “I think about this and know it has to be done over time. I wish I could help everyone all the time,” Mr. Terry said.



Mr. Terry started selling cars for a dealership in Tyler in February 2010. He said he worked at one company his entire career in the auto industry before purchasing his own. He received high-level training and support from that company.



“I experienced being a salesman, sales manager, general sales manager and executive general manager all over nine years and 10 months,” he said. “I purchased my first franchise dealership on Oct. 22, 2019, Mike Terry Auto Group in Mexia.”



Mr. Terry purchased TEAM Chevrolet Buick GMC in Alice and Mike Terry Auto Group II in Hillsboro in 2020. He purchased Terry-Thomas Auto Group in Blytheville, Arkansas, Mike Terry Auto Group III Refugio and Mike Terry Auto Group IV in 2023.



We build from within, his son Michael X, daughter Kourtni Merrick, daughter Taylor Fowles, two sons-in-law, two nephews, Terry’s father and brother-in-law all currently work within the organization.



“The auto industry was easy to learn for me, and I never felt like I was working, so it’s been fun,” he said. “When I get ‘facetimes’ from my grand-babies, I know I’m working each day to put them in a position to change the world…without the day-to-day financial struggles that African Americans are subject to because of traditional cycles.”



Mike Terry grew up in Crockett and Lufkin.



He married his wife, Alison, in 2000, and the pair have a blended family of eight. Michael X Terry, Taylor Fowles, Jordan Rhodes, Kourtni Brown, M’chaeltia A. Terry and Ashley Jade Terry are their children.



Mike Terry dealerships are family-owned businesses that focus on taking great care of the employees to provide a fantastic experience for clients. Various accolades have been awarded to several of the dealerships.



His advice for achieving your dreams is to have a plan, stay the course and focus on accomplishing one step at a time. Make sure this dream is something you enjoy, he said.



“I believe everyone was born to be successful. All you have to do is believe it and work at it every day! It sounds simple, and it is! We sometimes stop believing in ourselves, and that’s when the dream dies,” he said. “I dream big every day and stay conscience of the time I’m blessed with on Earth.”

