Denson Charged with Capital Murder

Stems from Aunt’s Disappearance

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – Late last week, the Crockett Police Department filed a capital murder charge against David Denson in regard to the February disappearance of 79-year-old Faye Lynn Paul. Houston County District Attorney Donna Kaspar confirmed the charges had been filed by the police department during a phone conversation earlier this week.

“We knew we would (file) eventually. We haven’t taken this to the Grand Jury yet but we wanted to make sure he didn’t get out of custody. He has a current charge he is doing time on, but we wanted to make sure he didn’t get out before we were able to file charges,” the DA said.

Paul was last seen on Wednesday, Feb. 12 and was first reported missing on Thursday, Feb. 20. A Silver Alert had also been issued at the time but was cancelled when her vehicle was found during the early morning hours of Monday, Feb. 24.

Once the initial missing person’s report had been filed, a CPD statement indicated investigators were “… looking to speak with Mrs. Paul’s nephew, David Wayne Denson, 25, about the case and believe that he may have information about her whereabouts.”

As the investigation unfolded, the CPD provided information which indicated that Faye Lynn Paul was deceased.

Denson was eventually located in Alamosa, Colo. on Feb. 28 and taken into custody by the Alamosa Police Department. He waived extradition and was brought back to Crockett on felony charges for violating his probation. Denson had been released from jail on Feb. 10 after receiving 10 years of probation for the burglary of a habitation.

He arrived in Crockett on Monday, March 2, escorted by members of the Crockett Police Department and was booked into the Houston County Jail on felony charges of violating his probation.

At the time of his arrest CPD Chief Clayton Smith added, “Denson is also wanted for questioning in the suspicious disappearance of Faye Lynn Paul.”

Section 12.31 of the Texas Penal Code defines capital murder as a capital felony offense. If convicted of a capital felony, the options for punishment are life in prison or the death penalty. When the death penalty is not sought in a capital felony crime, the options for punishment are as follows: life in prison (mandatory) if the person committed the crime when younger than 18 years of age; or life in prison without parole (mandatory): if the person committed the crime when 18 years of age or older.

Denson’s bond on the capital murder charge has been set at $1 million. This investigation is still ongoing.

Will Johnson may be reached via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.