New Home of CISD Transportation Unveiled

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – On a chilly Friday, Feb. 25 morning, the Crockett Independent School District unveiled the new home of its Transportation Department, located at the corner of Loop 304 and Hwy. 19 South.

The site is located at the home of the former Ulrich Motors and renovations to the property are expected to be completed for the start of the 2022-2023 school year.

After several photos had been taken CISD Superintendent John Emerich spoke about the recent purchase.

“This property became available to us and we could not have come close to even a fraction of what we have here. We couldn’t have touched building or a facility like this. The concrete alone – we couldn’t have poured the concrete for what we were able to purchase this property for. It’s a good deal for us and we think it’s a good idea to renovate and update a property that is already in the community. It was a win-win all around,” the superintendent said.

Emerich went on to add after the district had sold the former state school – where the current Transportation Department is now housed – the new owner agreed to allow the district up to two years to move the department.

“This is just the first step. We should be operating out of here by the next school year. We will need to put up a fence. All the busses need to be in a fenced-in area, but other than that, there’s not a lot that needs to be done to the buildings. There is a little roof repair that needs to be done but most of the stuff that needs to be done, our maintenance guys can do,” he added.

Dr. John Garner, President of the CISD Board of Trustees was also on hand for the unveiling.

He commented, “We are excited to be able to utilize this property and put it back into use. The location was very attractive to us. The accessibility to roadways is a big advantage and the infrastructure is already there.”

CISD Board Member Ansel Bradshaw added, “I think this is a fantastic opportunity for the Crockett Independent School District. We were able to make this purchase because the funding is already there and there are no tax increases. We are using the proceeds from the sale of the former Crockett State School. When you are able to find a facility like this with all the concrete, shop bays and everything else, I believe it’s a smart move as well as being a good steward of the taxpayers’ money.”

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.