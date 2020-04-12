NPST Celebrated Next Week

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS – When there is an emergency, the first thing most people do is call 911. This gets the process of sending first responders towards whatever the emergency might be. These 911 operators are the unsung heroes who dispatch police, fire or medical personnel to the scene in order to try and contain the matter or calm the situation.

Fortunately, in 1981, an effort was launched to recognize the men and women who are the first responders’ first responder and next week, they will be honored during National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week (NPSTW).

According to the NPTSW.org website, “Every year during the second week of April, the telecommunications personnel in the public safety community, are honored. This week-long event, initially set up in 1981 by Patricia Anderson of the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office in California, is a time to celebrate and thank those who dedicate their lives to serving the public. It is a week that should be set aside so everyone can be made aware of their hard work and dedication.”

While the celebrations will be muted this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, celebrate these front-line employees as best you can. A note of appreciation goes a long way. Reach out to the dispatchers and just say thank you. After all, a public safety telecommunications specialist just may be the difference between life and death.

To all the telecommunications professionals throughout both Houston and Anderson Counties, thank you, again, for all the sacrifices you make to create a better and safer world for the public. Your commitment to your profession is appreciated by all of the communities and the citizens you serve.

