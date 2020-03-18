Denson Investigated for Capital Murder

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – Crockett Police Chief Clayton Smith has indicated David Denson is being investigated for capital murder – in reference to the disappearance of Faye Lynn Paul – by the Crocket Police Department and Texas Rangers.

According to information provided by the CPD, “The investigation and evidence indicate that Faye Lynn Paul is deceased. Our mission is to bring Faye Lynn Paul back to her family for closure and proper memorial services. We have searched many areas to include land and water.”

Paul was last seen on Wednesday, Feb. 12 and has still not been found. She is described as a white female, standing about 5’2” tall and weighing approximately 135 pounds. She has grey hair and blue eyes.

“With that being said,” the statement continued, “we ask that everyone be observant while out recreating or boating on any of the area waterways (Neches River, Trinity River, Houston County Lake) and if you see or find anything suspicious or of concern, please contact your local authorities immediately.”

A statement was issued by CPD on Thursday, Feb. 20, when Paul was first reported as missing which asked the public for its help in locating the 79-year-old. A Silver Alert was also issued but was cancelled when her vehicle was found during the early morning hours of Monday, Feb. 24.

“This investigation has taken us all over the State of Texas and even outside the state,” the Monday, March 16 statement continued. “We have followed up with multiple witnesses, collected a couple hundred items of evidence and obtained a lot of video evidence. Several areas have been searched in an attempt to locate Paul’s body, which include areas on the Neches River and Trinity River. Land searches have been conducted at numerous places, as well.”

Smith expressed his gratitude to the family of Faye Lynn Paul for their understanding and support during this investigation.

The police chief also thanked the numerous agencies which have assisted his department in this ongoing case.

Among the agencies mentioned were: the Texas Department of Public Safety Texas Rangers, Highway Patrol and Air Unit, Texas Parks and Wildlife -Game Wardens, Houston County District Attorney’s Office Investigator Randy Hargrove, Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Houston County Search and Rescue, Grapeland Police Department, Houston County Adult Probation, Alamosa Police Department-Colorado, Alamosa County Sheriff’s Office-Colorado, Llano County Sheriff’s Office, Llano County District Attorney’s Office Investigator Jack Schumaker, Rachael Crivelli- K9 Mossberg (Cadaver Dog), Becky Oliver- K9 Jake (Cadaver Dog), Micky Blain TEXSAR- K9 Bear (Cadaver Dog), Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and Crockett Wrecker Service. Each of these agencies and staff members have played a vital role in this investigation and attempting to recover Faye Lynn Paul. This investigation is still ongoing.

