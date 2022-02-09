Downtown Palestine Ready for Mardi Gras

Food, Shopping, Parade to Greet Downtown Visitors

By Jason Jones

Messenger Reporter

PALESTINE – Laissez les bons moments rouler sur la rue principale!

Or “Let the good times roll on Main Street!”

East Texas is all set to celebrate during Downtown Palestine’s annual Mardi Gras on Main celebration on Saturday, February 19, sponsored by the Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce.

Mardi Gras, or Fat Tuesday, refers to events of the Carnival celebration, beginning on or after the Christian feasts of the Epiphany (Three Kings Day) and culminating on the day before Ash Wednesday, which is known as Shrove Tuesday. Mardi Gras is French for “Fat Tuesday,” reflecting the practice of the last night of eating rich foods before the ritual Lenten sacrifices and fasting of the Lenten season.

Mardi Gras, as a celebration of life before the more-somber occasion of Ash Wednesday, nearly always involves the use of masks and costumes by its participants, and the most popular celebratory colors are purple, green, and gold.

Downtown Palestine’s festivities will kick off at 2 p.m. and will highlight local flavors and businesses. At 3 p.m. make your way down to Queen Street Grill where Chef Joe Massa will demonstrate a New Orleans Cajun specialty dish with recipes and samples for guests. Enjoy the Mardi Gras decorations and special sales at downtown and old town shops and restaurants.

The annual Mardi Gras parade, sponsored by Mystics of Time, will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Anderson County Courthouse and make its way through beautiful Historic Downtown Palestine along W. Oak St. Enjoy beautiful floats and grab beads, candy, and moon pies during this always enjoyable annual event.

For more information or to sign up for the parade, contact the chamber office at (903) 729-6066 or email info@palestinechamber.org

Jason Jones may be reached via email at jjones@messenger-news.com