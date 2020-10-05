Beware of Voter Scams

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS – As the Nov.3 election draws closer, the number of scams related to voting has increased dramatically. This has been amplified by a seven percent increase in registered voters from the 2016 general election and the 2020 general election, according to the Texas Secretary of State.

In a notice put out by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) earlier this week, it was stated, “Voting scams can take many forms, including robo-calls asking for donations to a political fundraising campaign or attempts to steal your personal information by asking you to register to vote by phone.”

The BBB went on to state preparation is key this voting season. By educating yourself and planning ahead, you will be better equipped to recognize and avoid these voting scams.

In preparing for voting scams, the BBB offered the following tips:

Avoid unknown callers – Voting scams often target victims over the phone, so refrain from answering calls from unknown numbers. If you answer and the caller asks you to vote over the phone, hang up. Remember, spoofing technology can manipulate caller ID, so exercise caution even if it appears a campaign office is contacting you.

Donate directly – Donations made over the phone can be valid, but it is safer to donate to the campaigns, causes and political parties directly. Visit the candidate’s official website to search for donation opportunities or contact their local campaign office.

Keep your information safe – Legitimate pollsters may ask about your political affiliation or demographic information, but never your Social Security number or credit card information. If the caller asks for this information, hang up immediately.

The BBB also advised voters to be aware of the following important dates in this year’s election cycle.

Election Day is Nov. 3.

The last day for voter registration in Texas is Monday, Oct. 5.

Applications for Ballot by Mail can be found on the Texas Secretary of State’s website and mailed to your county’s Early Voting Clerk. Mail-in ballot requests must be received by Friday, Oct. 23.

Early voting takes place from Tuesday, Oct. 13 through Friday, Oct. 30.

Working with reliable sources and outlets is key to avoiding election scams, the BBB indicated.

“The Texas Secretary of State can provide comprehensive voting information for Texans, including ID requirements and registration. VoteTexas.gov is another reliable platform that can help you register to vote. Check for polling locations in your county at Vote.org/Polling-Place-Locator,” the organization stated.

Scammers often target individuals navigating complicated situations. Having a definitive plan ahead of time can keep you secure. Choose a polling location and know which forms of identification are required to vote there.

