District Standings Feb. 9, 2022

Special to The Messenger
DISTRICT 20-3A GIRLS – FINAL STANDINGS
- Fairfield 14-0#*- 1St Seed
- Teague 11-3# – 2nd Seed (Coin Flip)
- Franklin 11-3# – 3rd Seed
- Crockett 8-6# – 4th Seed
- Groesbeck 6-8 – Missed Playoffs
- Westwood 3-11- Missed Playoffs
- Elkhart 3-11- Missed Playoffs
- Buffalo 0-14- Missed Playoffs
DISTRICT 20-3A BOYS
- Franklin 12-0# – 1st or 2nd Seed
- Crockett 11-1# – 1st or 2nd Seed
- Fairfield 7-5
- Groesbeck 7-5
- Teague 6-6
- Buffalo 4-8 – Eliminated
- Westwood 1-11 – Eliminated
- Elkhart 0-12 – Eliminated
DISTRICT 20-2A GIRLS – FINAL STANDINGS
- Lovelady 12-0#* – 1st Seed
- Centerville 9-3# – 2nd Seed
- Slocum 8-4# – 3rd Seed
- Leon 7-5# – 4th Seed
- Groveton 4-8 – Missed Playoffs
- Grapeland 2-10 – Missed Playoffs
- Latexo 0-12 – Missed Playoffs
DISTRICT 20-2A BOYS –
- Grapeland 11-0#* – 1st Seed
- Centerville 7-3#
- Lovelady 6-4
- Slocum 6-4
- Groveton 4-6
- Latexo 1-9 – Eliminated
- Leon 1-10 – Eliminated
#Clinched Playoff Berth
*Clinched District Title