Home Sports District Standings Feb. 9, 2022

District Standings Feb. 9, 2022

By
Will Johnson
-
11
0

Special to The Messenger

DISTRICT 20-3A GIRLS – FINAL STANDINGS

  1. Fairfield        14-0#*- 1St Seed
  2. Teague 11-3# – 2nd Seed (Coin Flip)
  3. Franklin        11-3# – 3rd Seed
  4. Crockett       8-6# – 4th Seed
  5. Groesbeck   6-8 – Missed Playoffs      
  6. Westwood   3-11- Missed Playoffs
  7. Elkhart         3-11- Missed Playoffs
  8. Buffalo         0-14- Missed Playoffs

DISTRICT 20-3A BOYS

  1. Franklin        12-0# – 1st or 2nd Seed
  2. Crockett       11-1# – 1st or 2nd Seed
  3. Fairfield        7-5
  4. Groesbeck   7-5
  5. Teague         6-6
  6. Buffalo         4-8 – Eliminated
  7. Westwood 1-11 – Eliminated
  8. Elkhart         0-12 – Eliminated

DISTRICT 20-2A GIRLS – FINAL STANDINGS

  1. Lovelady              12-0#* – 1st Seed             
  2. Centerville           9-3# – 2nd Seed
  3. Slocum                8-4# – 3rd Seed
  4. Leon                    7-5# – 4th Seed
  5. Groveton             4-8 – Missed Playoffs
  6. Grapeland           2-10 – Missed Playoffs
  7. Latexo                 0-12 – Missed Playoffs

DISTRICT 20-2A BOYS –

  1. Grapeland           11-0#* – 1st Seed
  2. Centerville           7-3#
  3. Lovelady              6-4
  4. Slocum                6-4
  5. Groveton             4-6
  6. Latexo                 1-9 – Eliminated
  7. Leon                    1-10 – Eliminated

#Clinched Playoff Berth 

*Clinched District Title

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Related posts:

Lady Elks Trample Lady Bison, 12-2
Slocum takes Down Kennard, 51-43
Week 4 Preview

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR