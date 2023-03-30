Little White Church in Grapeland to Hold Easter Singing Next Week

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – The First Christian Memorial Church in Grapeland will hold a night of singing and fellowship Monday, April 3, to usher in the Easter season and raise funds to build a handicapped bathroom at the historic church.

Known to most as “Grapeland’s little white church,” the church is a historical building constructed in 1895 and located at 213 North Market Street in downton Grapeland.

Glenda Christ has devoted years helping at the church, now holding a place on the board of directors. She said some of the plans for the evening are still evolving since the group expects a bigger-than-usual turnout.

The celebration will begin at 7 p.m. and will feature a number of local talents filling the historic church with music before Easter. The “Highway 19” band will be on hand, as well as the young and talented “Barrington Boys.” The “Daniels Sisters” will also be performing along with the Good Shepherd Church Choir.

The evening has been billed as an old-fashioned evening of fellowship, stories and song to begin Holy Week with friends and family.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]