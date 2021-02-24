TSWA Announces 2020 All-State Football Teams

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS – The 70th Annual Texas Sports Writers Association’s All-State Football Teams were released earlier this week and several area schools were represented on the list.

At the Class 2A level, the Grapeland Sandies placed three players on the list. Grapeland offensive tackle Jason DeCluette, linebacker Cooper Sheridan and running back Cadarian Wiley were all selected to the Honorable Mention team. Sheridan is a senior and received First-Team honors last year. DeCluette and Wiley are juniors and will be returning next year.

Jason DeCluette

On the year, DeCluette recorded 66 pancakes for a 6-5 team that avg. 33.3 ppg. He has been selected as a member of the All-District team three consecutive years.

Sheridan accounted for 135 tackles, eight tackles for loss (TFL) and three caused fumbles. He also had one interception. For his career, Sheridan recorded 525 tackles and 39 TFL. He was a two-time District Defensive MVP and was selected to the All-District team three years.

Wiley racked up 1,392 yards on 167 attempts – for an 8.3 yards per carry average – and scored 20 touchdowns. He has also been selected to three All-District teams.

Cooper Sheridan

The Lovelady Lions were represented by two players. Running back Shaun Easterling and offensive tackle Carter Murray were selected as members of the All-State Third Team. Murray, who is a senior this year, was also selected to the All-State Third Team last year while Easterling is a sophomore and will return to the Lions’ backfield next year.

Easterling carried the ball 222 times and piled 1,686 yards to go along with 26 TDs. He was also selected as the District 11-2A DII Offensive MVP.

Murray recorded 42 pancakes, 53 knockdowns and graded out at 88 percent for a 7-5 team that rushed for 3,213 yards. He was also selected as the 11-2A lineman of year.

Shaun Easterling

The Texas Sports Writers Association promotes the recognition of the athletic accomplishments of Texas high school student-athletes by selecting athletes for the TSWA’s All-State teams and recognizing the accomplishments of the Texas High School coaches for their outstanding work with the future leaders of America.

TSWA’s members are sports writers and sports editors from daily, twice-weekly and weekly newspapers from across the state of Texas as well as sports internet services. They are committed to promoting the accomplishments of teams at the high school level while also featuring the individual feats of the student-athletes.

The TSWA sports writers are also dedicated to the development of sportsmanship, character, integrity, and honesty in both the student-athletes and adults involved in Texas high school athletics.

Carter Murray

Congratulations to all of these young men from the staff at The Messenger Sports!

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.