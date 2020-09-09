Week Three Preview

Time to Shine

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS – Sparkle may not be the first word you would associate with high school football, but it is an apt description for teams as they enter into week three. The newness of the season has worn off, but along with that, the rust has hopefully been removed since high school athletics shut down in March.

It’s also a time to start building momentum towards the district part of the season. Some teams are looking to pick up their first win of the year while others are looking to build on a winning streak. Either way, week three could go a long way on determining a team’s success down the line.

Grapeland Sandies (2-0) vs. Cayuga Wildcats (1-1) – The Sandies are looking to move to 3-0 on the season while the Wildcats are hoping to end Grapeland’s early winning streak. If history is any indication, the Wildcats like run the ball which could prove problematic for the Sandies upfront.

Offensively, the Sandies have the weapons and the speed to blow by the Wildcats. BJ Lamb has shown he can throw the ball in tight spaces, while Keizion Ashford has emerged as a team leader and a threat to score any time he touches the ball.

Crockett Bulldogs (1-1) vs. Buffalo Bison (2-0) – The Bulldogs are coming off of their first loss of the season and looking to get back to their winning ways. Jadyn Collins has continued to improve at the QB position while AJ Wallace has been a beast on defense.

Both players will have to bring their “A” games if the Bulldogs hope to take down the Bison, who are riding high at 2-0. It will be a gut check game for the Bison to see just how good they are.

Iola Bulldogs (0-0) vs. Lovelady Lions (2-0) – The Lions are looking to pick up their first win of the season and may well be able to do so against this week’s opponent, the Iola Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs have been bitten by COVID-19 and have not been able to play a game so far this year. Iola is coming off a 4-7 2019 campaign, but the lack of real-time in-game situations will hurt. Look for the Lions to be ready end their two-game losing skid.

Elkhart Elks (0-2) vs. San Augustine Wolves – The Elks are coming off of a tough loss to the Grapeland Sandies and things may not get much better this week as they take on the highly ranked Class 2A San Augustine Wolves.

Elkhart played much better in Week Two than in Week One and showed they have some offensive weapons. The Wolves have not played a game so far this season and will be chomping at the bit to get a taste of game action.

Eustace Bulldogs (1-1) vs. Westwood Panthers (1-1) – The Westwood Panthers are hoping to bounce back after their loss to the Buffalo Bison last week as they welcome the Eustace Bulldogs to town.

Westwood has shown they are a pretty salty bunch so far this season and Eustace should provide a confidence builder for the Panthers as they prepare to head into district play.

Rusk Eagles (2-0) vs. Palestine Wildcats (1-1) – This should be a fairly good matchup. Palestine is coming off of a strong performance against Livingston while Rusk struggled more than most thought against Crockett.

If the Eagles’ struggles to move the ball continue, look for Palestine to take advantage and move to 2-1 on the season.

