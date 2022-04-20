Lovelady Girls Win Area Track Meet, Boys Finish in Second

Area 19/20-2A Track and Field Results

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – Area athletes took the next step on their journey to the UIL Class 2A State Track and Field Meet in Austin during the Area Track and Field Meet held at Mustang Stadium in Madisonville on Monday, April 18.

Both varsity boys and varsity girls gathered on the track for a chance to be crowned area champions. The 13 schools which made up the 19/20 2A area competition were:

The District 19-2A teams were: Cayuga; Cross Roads; Frankston; Kerens; La Poynor; and Martins Mill.

The District 20-2A teams were: Centerville; Grapeland; Groveton; Latexo; Leon; Lovelady; and Slocum.

The top four finishers in each event will advance to the Region III Track and Field Meet held on April 29 and 30 at Wildcat Stadium in Palestine.

At the varsity girls’ team level: 1st Lovelady 156; 2nd Frankston 81; 3rd Cross Roads 66; 4th Leon 62; 5th Centerville 61; 6th Groveton 60; 7th Cayuga 59; 8th Kerens 38; 9th Latexo 15; 10th Martins Mill 12; 11th LaPoynor 8; 12th Slocum 1; 13th Grapeland 0

The results are formatted in the following order: Place; Athlete; School; and Time/Distance/Height.

In the varsity girls’ 100m dash: 1st Mihyia Davis Lovelady 12.53; 2nd Billingsly, Tia Frankston 13.02; 3rd Charlee Biano Latexo 13.21; 4th Kyndl Bryant Kerens 13.62; 5th Gracie McMahon Lovelady 13.63; 6th Tiani Hall Kerens 13.64.

In the varsity girls’ 200m dash: 1st Aerin Thompson Cayuga 26.56; 2nd Emily Sitton Leon 26.91; 3rd Billingsly, Tia Frankston 27.28; 4th Charlee Biano Latexo 27.33; 5th Brook Locke Cross Roads 27.86; 6th Gracie McMahon Lovelady 27.88.

In the varsity girls’ 400m run: 1st Aerin Thompson Cayuga 1:02.82; 2nd Bailee Albinus Lovelady 1:04.88; 3rd Brook Locke Cross Roads 1:05.29; 4th KIKI SMITH Groveton 1:06.73; 5th Natalie Tobin La Poynor 1:07.14; 6th Kaitlyn Bailey Centerville 1:10.74.

In the varsity girls’ 800m run: 1st Aerin Thompson Cayuga 2:33.48; 2nd Rylie Croston Centerville 2:36.33; 3rd Shyanne Pipkin Lovelady 2:38.56; 4th JOSSELYN CRUZ Groveton 2:39.08; 5th Savanna Thaw LaPoynor 2:42.49; 6th Claire Drinkard Cayuga 2:43.03.

In the varsity girls’ 1600m run: 1st Cassity Turner Cross Roads 5:41.04; 2nd Calista Turner Cross Roads 5:44.61; 3rd Mattie Burns Martins Mill 5:51.14; 4th Jocelyn Claire Stev… Leon 6:03.11; 5th ISAVEL BAUTISTA Groveton 6:12.72; 6th Savanna Thaw LaPoynor 6:15.18.

In the varsity girls’ 3200m run: 1st Cassity Turner Cross Roads 12:18.04; 2nd Calista Turner Cross Roads 12:38.91; 3rd Mattie Burns Martins Mill 13:28.00; 4th ISAVEL BAUTISTA Groveton 13:53.00; 5th Lizeth Lopez Cross Roads 14:03.27; 6th Sarraf, Abby Slocum 14:10.96.

In the varsity girls’ 100m hurdles: 1st Anyya Mitchell Lovelady 15.90; 2nd Davis, Kaylee Frankston 16.43; 3rd Jaici Minter Centerville 17.58; 4th Blair Blue Kerens 17.98; 5th Hanna Huffstuttler Lovelady 18.28; 6th Bree Daniel Cayuga 18.40.

In the varsity girls’ 300m hurdles: 1 Scout Lovell Lovelady 48.87; 2nd Davis, Kaylee Frankston 48.94; 3rd Nabors, Kaysie 49.65; 4th Jaici Minter Centerville 52.25; 5th Katy Allen Latexo 55.92; 6th Bree Daniel Cayuga 58.56.

In the varsity girl’s Long Jump: 1st Mitchell, JerMya Frankston 16’-3 3/4″; 2nd Maya Calvin Leon 15’-9 1/2″; 3rd Aerin Thompson Cayuga 15’-3″; 4th BREANNA MCQU… Groveton 15’-2 1/2″; 5th Blair Blue Kerens 14’-10 1/2″; 6th Breona Howard LaPoynor 1 14’-8″.

In the varsity girls’ shot put: 1st Kamryn Baker Cross Roads 31’-9″; 2nd MEGAN LUCE Groveton 31’-1 1/4″; 3rd Holli Seidel Lovelady 29’-5 1/2″; 4th HAILEY HALL Groveton 29’-5″; 5th Tiara Bailey Kerens 27’-7″; 6th Alice Billingsley Kerens 27’-5 1/2″. 1

In the varsity girls’ Discus: 1st Kylie Pugh Lovelady 119’-7″; 2nd Alice Billingsley Kerens 94’-11 1/4″; 3rd Magali Castillo Lovelady 88’-4 3/4″; 4th Tatum Willingham Cayuga 86’-10″; 5th Sydney Reid LaPoynor 82’-7 1/4″; 6th Baylee Omelina Latexo 79’-9 1/4″.

In the varsity girls’ Triple Jump: 1st Davis, Kaylee Frankston 35’-4 3/4″; 2nd Anyya Mitchell Lovelady 35’-2 1/2″; 3rd EMMA ALEXANDER Groveton 33’-3 1/4″; 4th Maya Calvin Leon 33’-1 1/2″ 5th Nabors, Kaysie Frankston 32’-11″; 6th Shyanne Pipkin Lovelady 32’-9 ¼.

In the varsity girls’ High Jump: 1st Aerin Thompson Cayuga 5’-4″; 2nd Shyanne Pipkin Lovelady 5’-3″; 3rd* Emily Sitton Leon Flight 1 5’-1″; 4th* Mitchell, JerMya Frankston 5’-1″; 5th* Mariah Wright Centerville 5’-1″; 6th Coats, Trinity Frankston 5’-0″.

In the varsity girls’ Pole Vault: 1st Scout Lovell Lovelady 9’-6″; 2nd Olivia Ice Lovelady 8’-0″; 3rd Rylee Wilson Lovelady 7’-6″; 4th Andria Thompson Cayuga 7’-0″; 5th Natalie Nichol Latexo 6’-6″.

In the varsity girls’ 4x100m relay: 1 Lovelady 51.02; 2 Leon 51.12; 3 Kerens 52.42; 4 Centerville 52.48; 5 Groveton 52.55; 6 Cross Roads 52.61.

In the varsity girls’ 4x200m relay: 1 Lovelady 1:48.07; 2 Leon 1:48.40; 3 Centerville 1:51.58; 4 Groveton 1:52.47; 5 Kerens 1:53.95; 6 Frankston 2:00.15.

In the varsity girls’ 4x400m relay: 1st Centerville 4:20.12; 2nd Frankston 4:29.43; 3rd Groveton 4:31.50; 4th Cross Roads 4:36.36; 5th Lovelady 4:44.47; 6th Cayuga 4:54.10.

At the varsity boys’ team level: 1st Centerville 188 points; 2nd Lovelady 130.5; 3rd Frankston 81; 4th Kerens 74; 5th Groveton 51; 6th Cayuga 36; 7th Latexo 24; 8th Martins Mill 20; 9th Cross Roads 8; 10th Grapeland 6; 11th Leon 0.5; 12th LaPoynor 0; 12th Slocum 0.

The results are formatted in the following order: Place; Athlete; School; and Time/Distance/Height.

In the varsity boys’ 100m dash: 1st Ja’Red Brackens Kerens 10.86; 2nd Ja’Rod Brackens Kerens 11.27; 3rd Cadarian Wiley Grapeland 11.46; 4th Dakota Sherley Latexo 11.56; 5th Ashton Hargrove Latexo 11.66; 6th Phoenix Bowman Groveton 11.85.

In the varsity boys’ 200m dash: 1st Ja’Red Brackens Kerens 22.08; 2nd Ashton Hargrove Latexo 23.37; 3rd Webb, James Centerville 23.63; 4th Dakota Sherley Latexo 23.68; 5th HARPER, RYAN Frankston 23.80; 6th Davis, Cody Lovelady 24.49.

In the varsity boys’ 400m run: 1st Jeitz, Kasen Centerville 49.23; 2nd Jefferies, Jackson Lovelady 52.45; 3rd Khristian Roberts Cayuga 52.88; 4th Pipkin, Skylar Lovelady 53.54; 5th Long, Christian Centerville 5 53.75; 6th ROGERS, TYLER Frankston 54.37.

In the varsity boys’ 800m run: 1st Jeitz, Kasen Centerville 1:56.27; 2nd Franks, Grant Centerville 2:08.28; 3rd Hayden Lee Groveton 2:12.14; 4th Gray, Cyris Centerville 2:14.26; 5th Preston Otis Cross Roads 2:20.87; 6th Luis Lopez Cross Roads 2:21.29.

In the varsity boys’ 1600m run: 1st Franks, Grant Centerville 4:53.06; 2nd Carter, Luke Centerville 5:03.05; 3rd Gray, Cyris Centerville 5:03.87; 4th Caden Alexander Groveton 5:06.24; 5th MARTINEZ, GOVA… Frankston 5:21.77; 6th Gus Bennett Cross Roads 5:32.41.

In the varsity boys’ 3200m run: 1st Gray, Cyris Centerville 11:10.00; 2nd Caden Alexander 11:12.09; 3rd Jarrett Loftin Groveton 11:19.05; 4th Carter, Luke Centerville 11:27.44; 5th Jose Perez Martins Mill H 11:40.41; 6th MARTINEZ, GOVA… Frankston 11:56.43.

In the varsity boys’ 100m hurdles: 1st Wagnon, Brett Centerville 15.55; 2nd Easterling, Shaun Lovelady 15.89; 3rd Robinson, Josh Centerville 17.60; 4th Braxton Luna Groveton 18.44; 5th MICHAELSKI, AD… Frankston 18.48; 6th Baraka Kambon Kerens 20.06.

In the varsity boys’ 300m hurdles: 1st Wagnon,Brett Centerville 40.84; 2nd Robinson, Josh Centerville 43.28; 3rd Kornegay, Karter Centerville 43.30; 4th Skinner, Keivon Lovelady 43.35; 5th LOEBIG, KODY Frankston 46.51; 6th Baraka Kambon Kerens 47.57.

In the varsity boys’ Long Jump: 1st Zaeben Means Martins Mill 21’-8 3/4″;2nd Skinner, Keivon Lovelady 21’-6 1/2″; 3rd ROGERS, TYLER Frankston 20’-11 1/2″; 4th Dakota Sherley Latexo 20’-6″; 5th Hunter Crawford Kerens 20’-0″; 6th ALLEN, ISAIAH Frankston 19’-9 1/2″.

In the varsity boys’ Shot Put: 1st Marcus Thompson Cayuga 43’-1 1/4″; 2nd Phillips, Levodrick Centerville 41’-3 3/4″; 3rd* Skinner, Dayvian Lovelady Flight 1 41’-2 1/2″; 4th* Tyler Allen Groveton 41’-2 1/2″; 5th Ethan Mansel Groveton 39’-9 1/4″; 6th Johnny Morales Cayuga 39’-5 3/4″.

In the varsity boys’ Discus: 1st Castillo, Eric Lovelady 131’-11 1/4″; 2nd Wright, James Centerville 121’-0″; 3rd Holley, Zantayl Centerville 119’-8 1/2″; 4th FOSTER, SIRISAAC Frankston 119’-6 3/4″; 5th Zach Blain Cross Roads 117’-11″; 6th Bo Barrett Cayuga 116’-1 3/4″.

In the varsity boys’ Triple Jump: 1st Skinner, Keivon Lovelady 41’-2″; 2nd Antonio McAdams Kerens 41’-1″; 3rd ROGERS, TYLER Frankston 39’-6 1/4″; 4th BRUNO, CAEL Frankston 39’-2 3/4″; 5th Dakota Sherley Latexo 39’-2 1/2″; 6th Baskin, Alan Lovelady 39’-0 3/4″.

In the varsity boys’ High Jump: 1st ALLEN, BENTON Frankston 6’-2″; 2nd Dylan Benton Martins Mill 6’-1″; 3rd Easterling, Shaun Lovelady 5’-10”; 4th Nehemiah Massey Kerens 5’-7″; 5th MITCHELL, JERE… Frankston 5’-6 1/2″; 6th** PEDIGO, NATHAN… Leon 5’-6″; 6th** Skinner, Keivon Lovelady 5’-6″.

In the varsity boys’ Pole Vault: 1st LeBlanc, Landen Lovelady 12’-6″; 2nd* Jayden Rampy Cayuga 11’-0″; 3rd* Harris, Cole Lovelady 11’-0″; 4th Daiton Chandler Groveton 10’-6″; 5th MERRITT, CLAYT… Frankston 9’-6″.

In the varsity boys’ 4x100m relay: 1 Kerens 43.32; 2 Lovelady 43.96; 3 Centerville 44.07; 4 Frankston 44.24; 5 Cayuga 46.26; 6 Cross Roads 46.83.

In the varsity boys’ 4x200m relay: 1 Lovelady 1:32.16; 2 Centerville 1:32.97; 3 Frankston 1:34.49; 4 Kerens 1:35.89; 5 Groveton 1:37.16; 6 Cayuga 1:41.19.

In the varsity boys’ 4x400m relay: 1 Centerville 3:24.95; 2 Frankston 3:38.29; 3 Lovelady 3:41.67; 4 Groveton 3:48.91; 5 Cayuga 3:54.70; 6 Kerens 3:58.22.

Will Johnson may be reached via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.